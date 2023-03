Snoop Dogg is coming to the area this summer with his High School Reunion Tour.

Snoop, along with Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama, will be at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Washington County on Tuesday, July 18.

The 33-city tour kicks off in Vancouver on July 7.

Presale tickets are available and regular ticket sales begin at 9 a.m. on March 10. Get more information at ticketmaster.com .

TRENDING NOW: