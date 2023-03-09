30 Brands Americans Trust Most

Chevy or Ford?

Coke or Pepsi?

Miller or Bud?

Americans have their loyalties, and big-name brands have always been battling to win us over in the competitive realm of advertising and marketing.

But with rising inflation, supply-chain issues and nearly everything growing more expensive, does loyalty stick?

In a survey of nearly 20,000 shoppers, one market research firm has concluded that consumers are more likely to choose brands they trust even in the face of rising costs.

The national survey, conducted by BrandSpark International, asked 19,752 American shoppers for their top-of-mind, independent answers as to which brands they trust most and why in 215 product and service categories they had recently shopped.

Brands were considered in five broad retail sectors; automotive; baby and kids; home goods and clothing; food and beverage; health, beauty and personal care; household and pet and services.

Many major brand names have actually maintained their trust share even in the face of increased competition from private label brands and other pricing challenges, says BrandSpark, which compiles its list of ‘Most Trusted’ awards each year based on the survey.

What makes trusted brands the most-shopped in a significant number of categories is the promise that they will deliver on quality and price -- the two most significant drivers of trust, according to BrandSpark.

Many of the favorites are reputable brands, but also call to mind well-known marketing and advertising campaigns over the decades: Americans, apparently, prefer Duracell batteries, Samsonite luggage, Kellogg’s cereal, Pampers and Huggies diapers and Bounty paper towels.

And while the favorite jam and jelly is Smucker’s ( SJM ) , there’s no mention of peanut butter in the survey, so, sadly, we can't answer the question: Skippy or Jif?

Or perhaps more important, creamy or crunchy?

Here are 30 of the most trusted brands, in no particular order, and how much these types of products have gone up in price.

Bathroom Tissue:

Laundry detergent:

Headache, back pain relief:

Tortilla Chips: Tostitos

Pasta: Barilla

Dog food, cat food:

Eco-friendly cleaning products:

Home sound system:

Power tools:

Sparkling water:

Butter:

Espresso coffee:

Hot sauce:

Hummus:

Ice cream bars:

Popcorn:

Premium crackers:

Weight loss program:

Men's Shaving: Gillette

Toothpaste:

Cough drop:

Dolls:

Men’s underwear:

Jeans:

Tennis racquet:

Yoga wear:

Toyota

Compact car:

Crossover SUV:

Fully electric automobile:

Hybrid gas/electric car: