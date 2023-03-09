Open in App
TheStreet

30 Brands Americans Trust Most

By Samanda Dorger,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpEnI_0lD5jUOO00

Chevy or Ford?

Coke or Pepsi?

Miller or Bud?

Americans have their loyalties, and big-name brands have always been battling to win us over in the competitive realm of advertising and marketing.

But with rising inflation, supply-chain issues and nearly everything growing more expensive, does loyalty stick?

In a survey of nearly 20,000 shoppers, one market research firm has concluded that consumers are more likely to choose brands they trust even in the face of rising costs.

The national survey, conducted by BrandSpark International, asked 19,752 American shoppers for their top-of-mind, independent answers as to which brands they trust most and why in 215 product and service categories they had recently shopped.

Brands were considered in five broad retail sectors; automotive; baby and kids; home goods and clothing; food and beverage; health, beauty and personal care; household and pet and services.

Many major brand names have actually maintained their trust share even in the face of increased competition from private label brands and other pricing challenges, says BrandSpark, which compiles its list of ‘Most Trusted’ awards each year based on the survey.

What makes trusted brands the most-shopped in a significant number of categories is the promise that they will deliver on quality and price -- the two most significant drivers of trust, according to BrandSpark.

Many of the favorites are reputable brands, but also call to mind well-known  marketing and advertising campaigns over the decades: Americans, apparently, prefer Duracell batteries, Samsonite luggage, Kellogg’s cereal, Pampers and Huggies diapers and Bounty paper towels.

And while the favorite jam and jelly is Smucker’s ( SJM ) , there’s no mention of peanut butter in the survey, so, sadly, we can't answer the question: Skippy or Jif?

Or perhaps more important, creamy or crunchy?

Here are 30 of the most trusted brands, in no particular order, and how much these types of products have gone up in price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c83Vz_0lD5jUOO00

Bathroom Tissue:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUpiA_0lD5jUOO00

Laundry detergent:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vv20y_0lD5jUOO00

Headache, back pain relief:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KTAHx_0lD5jUOO00

Tortilla Chips: Tostitos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04jnuq_0lD5jUOO00

Pasta: Barilla

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18rRxo_0lD5jUOO00

Dog food, cat food:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=377gwS_0lD5jUOO00

Eco-friendly cleaning products:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1Isw_0lD5jUOO00

Home sound system:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mvaC_0lD5jUOO00

Power tools:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oB7YQ_0lD5jUOO00

Sparkling water:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FlIWy_0lD5jUOO00

Butter:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhF11_0lD5jUOO00

Espresso coffee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVjaE_0lD5jUOO00

Hot sauce:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzHjN_0lD5jUOO00

Hummus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47SFuW_0lD5jUOO00

Ice cream bars:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8Xfi_0lD5jUOO00

Popcorn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ny4kQ_0lD5jUOO00

Premium crackers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PJKQM_0lD5jUOO00

Weight loss program:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43fZX6_0lD5jUOO00

Men's Shaving: Gillette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTiX7_0lD5jUOO00

Toothpaste:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IEVpX_0lD5jUOO00

Cough drop:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjLSE_0lD5jUOO00

Dolls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qmvnP_0lD5jUOO00

Men’s underwear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32a6vg_0lD5jUOO00

Jeans:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZhpx_0lD5jUOO00

Tennis racquet:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bc2bB_0lD5jUOO00

Yoga wear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FIlIL_0lD5jUOO00

Toyota

Compact car:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wbyfL_0lD5jUOO00

Crossover SUV:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTRTU_0lD5jUOO00

Getty

Fully electric automobile:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIfg0_0lD5jUOO00

Toyota

Hybrid gas/electric car:

