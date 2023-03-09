Open in App
The Comeback

Tom Brady could reportedly still join Miami Dolphins

By Kevin Harrish,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQGsZ_0lD5jEW000

On Tuesday afternoon, Tom Brady seemed to shut down all speculation that he could still return to the NFL with a tweet discussing his daughter’s kitten. But one prominent member of the media doesn’t think anybody should believe that story.

Based on his conversations with people in the media, former Patriots quarterback and current Patriots broadcaster Scott Zolak is pretty convinced that Tom Brady could still end up playing for the Miami Dolphins next season.

“Brady may go to Miami. I think that’s in play. I do. I think the possibility of him coming out of retirement is definitely 100 percent in play,” Zolak said on NBC Sports Boston. “You can sit there and look at the kitten tweet from yesterday. Don’t buy that.”

Zolak clarified that it’s not just him speculating, it’s what he’s hearing from other people throughout the media.

“This isn’t me saying it,” Zolak said. “This isn’t someone close to Brady. It started with Rich Eisen. Eisen’s at the Super Bowl. Multiple people dropped the hints. Colin Cowherd, he knows some Fox people. I don’t think he’s gonna call games. How does that deal get done? How do you sign a guy to that $375 million, 10-year contract to call games, he’s not even gonna do it next year.”

“I know his handlers have moved to Miami,” Zolak said. “It’s built for him. He’s looking at private schools for his kids. Cowherd talks about the San Francisco offense. He’s not talking about San Francisco. He’s talking about Mike McDaniel in Miami.”

Time will tell if this speculation has any validity.

[ NBC Sports Patriots ]

The post Tom Brady could reportedly still join Miami Dolphins appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

