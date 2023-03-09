Open in App
Fort Lauderdale, FL
See more from this location?
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Home values in South Florida jump 13%, despite the slowing market

By Amber Bonefont, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

3 days ago

Homeowners across South Florida saw their homes values rise over the past year, despite the market taking a turn, new data shows.

In South Florida, home values have increased upward of at least 13% over the past year, depending on the area, despite rising interest rates cooling the market significantly , according to an analysis from RedFin, a national real estate brokerage.

“A lot of it is people are still relocating to Florida from other states for tax shelter and for weather,” said Alex Platt, with the Platt Group at Compass in Boca Raton. “For our listings for sale , very often we are seeing interest from people that are flying in for a couple of days to view and purchase a home.”

In the Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area, home values increased by about 16% to over $353 billion in December when compared to the prior year. And in the West Palm Beach metropolitan area, home values increased by 13% to over $423 billion.

They rose even more in the Miami metropolitan area. There, home values rose by 19.7% to $468.5 billion in December when compared to the year prior.

It represents the largest annual percentage increase among all the metros analyzed by RedFin.

“The Florida market will likely be more resilient as long as it provides an attractive and affordable alternative to places like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles,” according to RedFin.

And for the most part, Miami’s home values have held steady: December’s home values are almost the same as when they peaked in June 2022 to $472 billion.

On a national level, the total value of homes in the United States reached about $45.3 trillion dollars in December 2022, the last available estimate, according to Redfin.

It’s a 6.5% increase compared to the same time period previously.

But the slowing market has started to affect it: The overall value of homes in the United States declined by about 4.9% from June to December, representing the largest decrease of that time period since 2008.

“The housing market has shed some of its value, but most homeowners will still reap big rewards from the pandemic housing boom,” said Redfin Economics Research Lead Chen Zhao. “The total value of U.S. homes remains roughly $13 trillion higher than it was in February 2020, the month before the coronavirus was declared a pandemic.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
HEALTH INSPECTOR: Popular Delray Beach Eatery Cited
Delray Beach, FL17 hours ago
Miami area housing prices are beating the state and national trend
Miami, FL2 days ago
JetBlue settlement with Florida mandates growth plan after Spirit takeover — but would it fly?
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Retail Roundup: Sprouts opening new West Boca store; ‘functional fitness’ empire TRX bringing HQ to Delray Beach
Delray Beach, FL1 day ago
Brightline nears completion of Miami to Orlando route. 14 things to know before you book
Miami, FL2 days ago
Guy Fieri puts South Florida restaurants under the ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’ spotlight
Coral Springs, FL1 day ago
Brightline to Orlando: 130-mph speed tests, opening date, ticket prices and safety updates
Orlando, FL2 days ago
It’s hot out there, but a cold front is coming. Here’s how low it will go around Florida
Miami Gardens, FL1 day ago
FAA system outage repaired; delays continued at South Florida airports
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Antisemitic flyers distributed in West Palm Beach neighborhood
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
Lauderdale Lakes woman used dead father’s Social Security for Miami Heat tickets, Costco purchases
Lauderdale Lakes, FL3 days ago
SWFL condo owners seeing skyrocketing insurance renewal increases
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
Philanthropists Matthew and Hilary Rosenthal Commit Leadership Gift to Keeping the Promise Campaign
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
Raising Cane’s Gears Up for South Florida Expansion
Boynton Beach, FL4 days ago
First Baptist Fort Lauderdale pastor resigns, search begins
Fort Lauderdale, FL7 hours ago
Murgado Automotive Group Breaks Ground on New Dealership in Little Havana
Miami, FL3 days ago
Inside a $22.5 million condo in Miami with over 70,000 sq ft of insane amenities
Miami, FL3 days ago
Best Roadside Restaurants In US Includes One Florida Restaurant
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy