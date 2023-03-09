CT Politics: New Connecticut representatives get committee assignments
By Ginny Monk,
3 days ago
Following a special election , three newly elected representatives got committee assignments and attended some of their first meetings this week.
Rep. Kai Belton, D-Middletown, was elected to fill the seat of Rep. Q Williams, who died earlier this year. Belton sits on the Housing, Labor and Public Employees, and Public Health committees.
Rep. James Sanchez, D-Hartford, was elected to fill the seat of Rep. Edwin Vargas, Jr., who resigned. Sanchez was assigned the Environment; Executive and Legislative Nominations; and Finance, Revenue, and Bonding committees.
Rep. Anabel Figueroa, D-Stamford, was elected to fill the seat of Rep. Dan Fox, who also resigned. Figueroa sits on the Aging, Executive and Legislative Nominations, and Commerce committees.
