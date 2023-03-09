Open in App
Connecticut State
See more from this location?
Connecticut Mirror

CT Politics: New Connecticut representatives get committee assignments

By Ginny Monk,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420v7A_0lD5hafS00

Following a special election , three newly elected representatives got committee assignments and attended some of their first meetings this week.

Rep. Kai Belton, D-Middletown, was elected to fill the seat of Rep. Q Williams, who died earlier this year. Belton sits on the Housing, Labor and Public Employees, and Public Health committees.

Rep. James Sanchez, D-Hartford, was elected to fill the seat of Rep. Edwin Vargas, Jr., who resigned. Sanchez was assigned the Environment; Executive and Legislative Nominations; and Finance, Revenue, and Bonding committees.

Rep. Anabel Figueroa, D-Stamford, was elected to fill the seat of Rep. Dan Fox, who also resigned. Figueroa sits on the Aging, Executive and Legislative Nominations, and Commerce committees.

Read more:

READ THE FULL CT POLITICS BRIEFING

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State newsLocal Connecticut State
Does CT need 169 municipalities? Some say merging makes sense
Hartford, CT21 hours ago
Milford church files lawsuit against multiple CT state departments over vaccine mandate
Milford, CT2 days ago
Rideshare drivers rally at state Capitol calling for better pay
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Enfield prison Willard Correctional Institution to close in April; prisoners to be moved
Enfield, CT3 days ago
A Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing
Greenwich, CT3 days ago
The New Deal – The Civilian Conservation Corps in Connecticut
Easton, CT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy