Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Son Reign Dyes His Hair Platinum Blond

Kourtney Kardashian isn't the only one who's gone blonde. The Poosh founder's youngest son, Reign, debuted his new blond hair on his dad Scott Disick 's Instagram Stories. Kardashian's ex shared two photos of his youngest son rocking the lighter locks while holding a football. Disick also shared a photo of Reign's face with his blond digs. The post comes days after Kardashian debuted her blonde bob .

Kardashian and Disick have three children. After a 10-year on-again-off-again relationship, the two called it quits for good in 2015 amid Disick's partying, substance abuse, and reported infidelity. Since then, he's been focused on trying to make amends to Kardashian and co-parenting their children. Over the years, the two have gone on vacations together, spent holidays together, and more to keep a united and positive front for their children. But they've hit bumps in the road when dating other people.

"The hardest part was when we both started new relationships," Kardashian told Disick in an April 2019 YouTube video about co-parenting. At the time, they were both in or recently out of relationships - Disick with Sophia Richie and Kardashian with model Younes Bendjima. "That caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids. We literally had to go to therapy to be able to, like, communicate together," she added.

Things have gotten difficult since Kardashian began dating her now-husband, Travis Barker. Disick has admitted on the family's Hulu reality show The Kardashians that adjusting to their relationship is difficult because he knows it's more serious. More so, he's been afraid of losing his friendship with Kardashian and the rest of the family. He did not attend her wedding last year.

Related:

A source told Entertainment Tonight , "Scott will always have regrets about how he treated Kourtney and handled their relationship. He is focusing on moving on, accepting his faults, and trying to learn from his mistakes."