Jake Paul claims Floyd Mayweather and ’50 dudes’ attempted to jump him after NBA game

Combat sports lightning rod Jake Paul claimed on Wednesday night that boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. and “50” members of his entourage attempted to corner and beat up the 26-year-old boxer.

Jake Paul is one of the most divisive talents in combat sports. The social media influencer turned pugilist brought a legion of fans to boxing but also ruffled a whole bunch of feathers in the fight game. His brash promotional style and stances on fighter pay have won some of his detractors over, but there are still those — including UFC President Dana White — that are not fans of “Problem Child.”

One legend of the fighting world that still seems to have issues with the 6-1 fighter is boxing Hall-of-Famer Floyd Mayweather. The two clashed during the promotion of his brother Logan’s scrap with Mayweather in 2021 after the younger of the Paul siblings grabbed the legends hat during a presser and started a mini-melee.

Jake Paul record: 6-1 (4 knockouts)

Most assumed at the time it was all just manufactured hype to build up interest for the Paul versus Mayweather exhibition. However, it seems that the multi-division champion still holds a grudge. On Wednesday night, Jake Paul took to his Instagram to reveal that Floyd Mayweather and his entourage confronted him after a Miami Heat game yesterday and attempted to get physical with him.

“So, I’m leaving the Miami Heat game and Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pulled up out of nowhere. Out of like some side alley, waiting for me outside of the stadium. And they’re like, ‘So, what’s up? So what’s all that talk now?’ I’m like, ‘first of all, what did I say to you Floyd? I just took your hat and you’re still mad about it?’ And then 50 dudes, literally start surrounding me to try and jump be, I’m out that b****. “Floyd, you want to run it one-on-one, no problem, but I’m not dumb. I’m tough, I don’t need to prove my toughness. But I’m not f***ing dumb. I’m not going to sit there and try and fight 50 dudes. Floyd, you’re a hoe. You’re mad because I took your hat, are you serious? Get over it. Move on.” – Jake Paul (via Full Violence)

Mayweather and Paul both competed in bouts last month. The 46-year-old fought in another of his spectacle exhibition bouts against MMA and reality TV veteran Aaron Chalmers, while the Ohio native suffered his first defeat by split decision to Tommy Furry.

