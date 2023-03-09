What To Know: Disney Plus Free Trial

Disney Plus is the official home of Marvel, “Star Wars,” and Disney content as well as myriad programming outside of those domains, including “The Simpsons” and your National Geographic favorites. Disney knows the value of its content , though, and if you’re looking for a Disney Plus free trial, you’re out of luck. Disney Plus doesn’t offer a free trial of its streaming service.

How to get a free trial of Disney Plus

Unfortunately, a free trial of Disney Plus is not available. Instead, Disney offers an introductory rate of $6.99 per month for three months when you start a new Disney Plus Basic (with ads) subscription. If you want to try Disney Plus before you buy it, you’ll have to watch with a friend on their account.

What can I watch with the Disney Plus free trial?

Allaying audiences from binge-watching “The Mandalorian” for free once the full season has dropped, Disney doesn’t offer a free trial of Disney Plus. If you want to watch “Andor,” “Loki,” or “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” you’ll need to buy a subscription. If you demand more value, you can bundle your Disney Plus subscription with Hulu and ESPN Plus .

How does Disney Plus’ free trial compare to others?

Disney Plus isn’t the only major streaming service that doesn’t offer a free trial. Hulu + Live TV, Vidgo, ESPN Plus, and Peacock also don’t allow users to access a free trial account before purchasing their services. DIRECTV STREAM , FuboTV , and YouTube TV all offer free trials, if you need to try before you buy. Many of these services offer more channels and different content than Disney Plus geared toward different types of content-streamers.

How to sign up for the Disney Plus’ free trial

If you want all of Disney Plus’ excellent content, you’ll have to sign up for a paid account . There is no free trial of Disney Plus.

What’s the cheapest way to subscribe once my trial ends?

The cheapest way to sign up for Disney Plus is to sign up for a Basic account for $6.99 per month (for the first three months). With that, you get ad-supported access to all your favorite Disney, Marvel, “Star Wars,” and National Geographic content. If that’s all you want but you can’t stand ads, a Disney Plus Premium subscription starts at $10.99 per month.



The bundling options are where Disney Plus’ value begins to really shine through. Frugal users can bundle Disney Plus and Hulu, both with ads, for $9.99 per month. Sports fans can add ESPN Plus to that bundle with plans that cost $12.99 per month or $19.99 per month for ad-free Hulu and Disney Plus. ESPN Plus, however, always has ads.

Is Disney Plus’ free trial worth it?

If Disney Plus had a free trial, it would undoubtedly be worth it, just for the ability to binge all your Marvel and “Star Wars” favorites for a limited time. However, since Disney Plus doesn’t offer a free trial, all of this content remains locked behind a paid account login. However, there is a silver lining: You won’t have to worry about canceling your Disney Plus free trial before your credit card racks up a charge since you can’t sign up for a free trial in the first place.

FAQ

What’s on the Disney Plus free trial?

There is no Disney Plus free trial. If you want Disney Plus content, you’ll need a paid plan.

How does the Disney Plus trial work?

Because there is no Disney Plus free trial, Disney instead offers an introductory rate for new, Basic (with ads) subscribers. New users will pay $6.99 per month for their first three months of Disney Plus.

Is it easy to cancel Disney Plus after the free trial?

You won’t have to worry about canceling Disney Plus after your free trial, since there is no free trial available. If you want to cancel your paid Disney Plus account, all you need to do is access your account menu.

More must-reads: