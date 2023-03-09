Open in App
Alaska State
TVLine

Alaska Daily Sneak Peek: Eileen and Roz Dig Up Dirt on Gloria's Former Pastor

By Dave Nemetz,

3 days ago

The search for Gloria Nanmac’s killer is heating up on Alaska Daily , and Eileen and Roz have a juicy new lead.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at this Thursday’s episode (ABC, 10/9c) , as Eileen — still recovering from that hostage situation with Concerned Citizen — and Roz chat with a fellow journalist named Max about Gloria’s former pastor Reed Gallahorn. Max knows exactly who they’re talking about: He remembers a boy who died under Gallahorn’s watch. Though the death was ultimately ruled an accident, Max still thinks Gallahorn was responsible… because the boy was a source in an investigation Max was doing into Gallahorn’s “extreme practices,” i.e. violent physical abuse. “I’m convinced that he silenced a whistleblower,” Max concludes. “I think he killed that boy.”

Elsewhere in the episode: “As the team grapples with the incident’s aftermath, they support one another as the daily grind continues and bleak budgets loom for the paper,” per the official description. “Meanwhile, new discoveries surrounding Gloria’s death highlight leads that could reclassify the case.”

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at this week’s Alaska Daily , and then head down to the comments and tell us: How are you liking Season 1 so far? And would you watch a Season 2?

