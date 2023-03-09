The luck of the Irish and all things green are celebrated on St. Patrick’s day, which is on March 17 every year. Initially, a day to honor St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, the holiday has evolved into a fun and festive celebration of Irish culture. Check out your guide to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the Lehigh Valley.

PARADES

Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade : 11:45 a.m. March 11. Begins at at Mulberry street and Wyoming avenue towards Linden street, left onto Lackwanna avenue to Jefferson, left onto Biden street, right onto North Washington, ending at the corner of North Washington and Vine. Parade day mass, 10 a.m., St. Peter’s Cathedral, 315 Wyoming Ave. stpatparade.com

Allentown Parade : 1:30 p.m. March 19. The 64th annual event begins at the Allentown Fairgrounds, travels through the West End, west on Liberty, north on 19th, west on Tilghman, south on 25th Street and east on Liberty Street, back to fairgrounds. The parade will include 2023 King and Queen Frank and Tina Ford. A massed bands exhibition will take place at 1 p.m. at the 500 block of North 19th street. allentownstpatricksparade.com .

Allentown Parade Events:

West End Pub Crawl: 5 p.m. March 11. Cuzin’s Pub & Grill, Ringer’s Roost, The Shanty on 19th, Liberty Street Tavern, Volpe’s Sports Bar, Stooge’s, S;eepy Cat Urban Winery, Greg’s West End Saloon, Fairgrounds Hotel.

Coronation Celebration: 7:30-11 p.m. March 17, Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds. Crowning of the 2023 King and Queen Frank and Tina Ford, entertainment, bagpipers, step dancers, food for sale, beer and soda provided; BYOB. $20, advance; $25, door. allentownstpatricksparade.com .

Allentown Flag-Raising Ceremony: 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. March 17, City Hall Plaza, 435 Hamilton St. Features bagpipe music, Irish step dancers.

West End 5K: 12:15 p.m. March 19. Beginning and ending at Muhlenberg College, Memorial Hall. Registration $33 in advance. Benefits West End Alliance. www.westendpats5k.com .

Irish Cultural Community Day : noon-4 p.m. March 18, Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds. Free, family-friendly event features bagpipes, highland games, fiddle, hurling, crafts, face painting, Irish dance, refreshments.

Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day Parade: The parade begins 10:30 a.m. March 11 at Conwell-Egan Catholic High School in Fairless Hills, down New Falls Road, and ends at the Levittown American baseball fields on New Falls Road.

Stroudsburg/East Stroudsburg: Pocono Irish American Club parade, 1:15 p.m. March 19. Begins at Stroudsburg High School and ends at Municipal Building, Crystal Street, East Stroudsburg. poconoirishamericanclub.com

Girardville St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Noon, March 25. Parade begins at East Main and Fourth Streets, travels west on Main Street to Julia Street, north on Julia Street to Ogden Street, east on Ogden Street to Second Street, south on Second Street to “A” street, east on “A” Street to finish at Fourth Street. Inclement weather date, April 1.

SPECIAL EVENTS

St. Paddy’s unWINEd Weekend: March 10-12 and 17-18, Shady Brook Farm, 931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley. Irish food, locally brewed craft beer, wines and spirited drinks, activites for kids, more. Music by Sean Fleming (5-10 p.m. March 10), Righteous Jolly & the Jolly Tinkers (11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 11, 5-10 p.m. March 18), Shades of Green (5-10 p.m. March 11), Celtic Pride (noon-6 p.m. March 12 and, noon-6 p.m. March 12, 5-10 p.m. March 17). $15, $18, advance; $17, $25, at the door. 215-968-1670, shadybrookfarm.com .

Beth-lum Go Bragh Cocktail Trail: Noon-5 p.m. March 11. Passport holders follow the trail to receive St. Patrick’s Day-inspired cocktails from various restaurants and merchants in Historic Downtown Bethlehem. Visitors can vote for their favorites and earn a chance to win a prize. https://getdowntownbethlehem.com/bethlum-go-bragh/

St. Patrick’s Day Party for Preemies: Family-friendly, semi-formal event includes cocktail hour, dinner, dessert, candy bar, silent auction, Irish dancers, photo booth, more. Benefit’s Lily’s Hope Foundation. 5-10 p.m. March 11, Historic Hotel Bethlehem, 437 Main St., $100; $40, children. Registration required. 267-776-HOPE. LilysHopeFoundation.org/party .

Bethlum Go Bragh! : March 11-17, Main and Broad streets, Bethlehem. Celtic-inspired music, entertainment, food, cocktail trails, Irish Gnomes, and a scavenger hunt. Cocktail Trail, noon-5 p.m. March 11 ($45, passports), adults 21 years of age and older follow the pasport throughout the historic district sampling cocktails from various restaurants and merchants and vote for their favorite cocktail. The winning cocktail on the trail will be celebrated and announced on St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick’s Parade Day Party: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 11, Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple, 420 N. Washington Ave. Entertainment by Kilrush, parade performers, cash bar, lite fare available for purchase. Free.

Kilts on Wheels Pub Crawl: noon-8 p.m. March 11, Lehighton. A hop on and off tour of six of Lehighton’s fun pubs and restaurants. Attendees receive a half pint glass to enjoy your drinks throughout the day, swag bag with water, snacks, coupons/discounts for businesses plus other goodies. Dress to impress in Irish Garb to enter the best dressed Irish Man and Woman Contest. Proceeds help with the revitalization of Downtown Lehighton and the refurbishment of the Lehigh Valley Caboose situated at the Lehighton D&L Trailhead. Inclement weather, March 12. $25-$30. Info: 610-509-6465, carboncountychamber.org .

St. Patrick’s Pub Crawl: March 11, Easton. Register at Rivals (2-4 p.m.), travel to Mothers, Colonial, Black & Blue, Bayou Easton, The Lafayette Bar, Skeggy’s Axe House, Sogo, Sand Bar, Separalist Beer Project. Rivals after party with The New Normal Band (9 p.m.). $20, advance; $25, day of event. https://www.eastonpubcrawl.com/tickets/st-patrick-s-pub-crawl-2023-254089#buy

Irish Music Session : 7-9 p.m. March 16, Lobby at the Lofts, 521 Main St., Bethlehem. All Irish musicians are welcome to attend and call out their favorite standard Irish and Celtic tunes. Bring your fiddle, flute, guitar, banjo, spoons, bodhran, bouzouki, uilleann pipes, whistle, accordion, concertina, mandolin, voice and other instruments. Free. lobbyatthelofts.com

Skate Patrick’s House Music “Late Skate:” Presented by Lehigh Valley House Heads and Bushkill Park Roller Rink with DJ DL & DJ Cadillac Kid, best St. Patty’s day green costume/outfit prize, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. March 17, Bushkill Park Roller Rink, Easton. $10, skate rental extra.

St. Patrick’s Weekend Celebration: noon-6 p.m. March 18-19, Crossing Vineyards and Winery, 1853 Wrightstown Road, Newtown. Award-winning wines, specialty pairings, music by The Boys of County Bucks. 215-493-6500 www.crossingvineyards.com .

Bally Hotel Irish Wake: The annual event runs March 16-18. Highlights include Irish Fare, music, DJ Johnny Alexandra, nightly procession, more. The hotel is at 669 Main St. Info: 610-845-010.

Slainte: A celebration of Irish heritage focused on the music and traditions of the Emerald Isle with entertainment including the music by Poor Man’s Gambit, Chivalrous Crickets, Fig for a Kiss, The Young Dubliners, Piper’s Request, traditional food and whiskey pairings with Neville Gardner form Donegal Square/McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar, youth fiddle competition, more. March 16-18, SteelStacks, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem. $29-$169. Steelstacks.org .

A St. Patrick’s Passing: 7 p.m. March 16, Bishop Estate Vineyard & Winery, 2730 Hilltown Pike, Perkasie. Wine, St. Patty’s murder mystery show, charcuterie and dessert bar. $150, $300, $450. 215-249-3559.

Bethlehem St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl: 4 p.m. March 17. Registration 4-6 p.m. at Tally Ho, Bethlehem. Receive a wristband along with a digital map to begin your crawl. Each venue offers food and drink specials. Wear your best green fir a chance to win tickets to future events. $15.81. eventbrite.com/e/bethlehem-official-st-patricks-day-bar-crawl-tickets-500210572287

St. Patty’s Saturday Celebration!: 11 a.m. March 18, Southside Bethlehem Arts District. Day of activities, music, food and more including pendant painting for kids, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Color Me Mine; $7; Irish step dancing featuring O’Grady Quinlan Academy of Irish Dance, 6-8 p.m. F&A Grog House; The Two Taboo, 7-10 p.m., Maidens Cider Company; Blackwater, 8 p.m. Godfrey Daniels; $20.50, advance; $25.50, day of show; Mama Mia! Spring musical, 7 p.m. Lehigh

ShamROCK the Walk: 1-4 p.m. March 18. Music by Toolshed Jack anc drink specials from Blended. Allentown Artswalk, North Church St., Allentown.

Upper Bucks Celtic Festival: Irish music and performances, food vendors, craft tent, kilt contests, kids Irish costume contest, more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 18, festival field in downtown Perkasie. Rain date, March 20. Ubcc.org/celticfest

The Rising: The Irish Rebellion in Song and Verse: Crowded Kitchen Players tells the story of the Irish republican insurrection against British government in Ireland, which began on Easter Monday, 1916, in Dublin. 7:30 p.m. March 16-18, 2 p.m. March 19. Charles A. Brown Icehouse, 56 River St., Bethlehem. $18. 610-704-6974, ckplayers.com .

Upper Bucks Celtic Festival: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 18, Downtown Perkasie. Irish music and performances, food and artisan vendors, kids costume contest, kilt contest, Irish Soda Bread contest, kids activities, more. ubcc.org/celticfest .

Celebrate the Green: March 17-19, Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope. Special menus, music and kid-friendly leprechaun hunt, more. 215-794-4000, peddlersvillage.com .

“The Quiet Man” Screening: 1:30 p.m. March 12, The Colonial Theatre, 227 Bridge St., Phoenixville. A retired American boxer returns to the village of his birth in Ireland, where he falls for a spirited redhead whose brother is contemptuous of their union. $10; $8, senirs, students, military. thecolonialtheatre.com

CONCERTS

Ice House Tonight: Traditional and contemporary Celtic songs by 99 Stringz and highland pipe music by special guest from Liberty High School. 7-9 p.m. March 11. $10. Charles A. Brown Icehouse, 56 River St., Bethlehem. icehousetonight.org .

Mauch Chunk Opera House : Kilmaine Saints, 8 p.m. March 11; $25. Tartan Terrors, 8 p.m. March 17; $32. 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 570-325-0249, mcohjt.com .

Nazareth Center for the Arts: Traditional Irish music by Piper’s Request, 7:30 p.m. March 11. $15. 30 Belvidere St., Nazareth.

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza: 7 p.m. March 14. Dropkick Murphys with The Rumjacks and Jason Ahern. 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre. mohegansunarenapa.com .

Keswick Theatre : Gaelic Storm and the High Kings, 7 p.m. March 15; $39.50-$65, advance; $39.50-$65, day of show; Red Hot Chilli Pipers, 7 p.m. March 16; $35-$50, advance; $40-$55, day of show; The Irish Tenors, 7 p.m. March 22; $45-$125 advance; $50-$130, day of show. 291 N. Keswick Ave., Glenside. 215-572-7650. Keswicktheatre.com

Sellersville Theater : Glengarry Boys, 8 p.m. March 16; $29.50-$39.50; Barleyhuice’s St. Patrick’s Day Party, 8 p.m. March 17; $25. 24 W. Temple Ave. 215-257-5808, st94.com .

Allentown Band St. Patrick’s Day Concert: 3 p.m. March 19. Program of Irish and American songs and dances featuring Leroy Anderson’s “Irish Suite” as well as selections from “Riverdance.” Former Irish Tenor Karl Scully, the featured soloist, performs Aaron Copland’s song cycle of “Old American Songs” as well as Broadway favorites by Gershwin, Porter and Bernstein. Free. Christ Lutheran Church, 13th and Hamilton streets, Allentown.

Blackwater: 8 p.m. March 18. Lehigh Valley area band blends Celtic, folk, classical and contemporary music. Godfrey Daniels, 7 E. Fourth St., Bethlehem. Tickets: $20.50 advance; $25.50, door. 610-867-2390, godfreydaniels.org .

CLUBS

Artisan Wine & Cheese Cellar: Music by Ginger & Joe with guest Erin Davis on fiddle, 6 p.m. March 17. 55 W. Lehigh St., Bethlehem. 610-393-5988.

Bishop Estate Vineyard & Winery: Music by James Lauchmen, 6-9 p.m. 730 Hilltown Pike, Perkasie. 215-249-3559.

Covered Bridge Inn: Gene O’Cullison, 1-4 p.m., March 17. 4300 Little Gap Road, Palmerton. 610-826-5400.

Creekside Sports Bar & Grille : noon- 10 p.m. March 17, kegs and eggs breakfast, 10 a.m., DJ Chris, noon-4 p.m., First Highland Watch, 6-10 p.m. 765 N. Lewis Road, Royersford. 610-495-6945.

Farm & Table: 3-11 p.m. March 17. Music by Truth & Soul, 4:30-7:30 p.m. and Whiskey Mansion, 8-11 p.m. $5. 119 S. Main St., Nazareth. 484-291-4266.

Foundation Tavern: St. Patty’s Shenanigans Party with Kinda Sorta Maybe, 7-10 p.m. 1160 S. Krocks Road, Wescosville. 610-391-0648, shepheradhillsgolf.com

Funhouse: St. Patty’s Party with The Big Shaboozie, March 17. 5 S. Fourth St., Bethlehem. 610-440-3366, funhouse.com .

Gin Mill: Irish fare menu, beer specials, music by Social Call, March 17 and Emily’s Toy Box, March 18. 1750 Main St. Northampton.

Hammerheads Tavern: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. March 17. Entertainment by DJ Qix. 799 S. Main St., Phillipsburg. 908-213-0013.

HiJinx: Music by Golden Twine. 905 Harrison St., Allentown. 484-714-0080, hijinxbrewing.com .

McCoole’s at the Historic Red Lion Inn: Specialty menu and cocktails, Irish music by Daybreak (5:30 p.m.), Mike Shultz on the bagpipes. March 17-18. 4 S. Main St., Quakertown. 215-538-1776, https://www.mccoolesredlioninn.com .

MiXx Nightclub at the Haja Rose Bowl: 6:30-11 p.m March 10, Mike Mittman’s St. Patrick’s Dance Party. March 15, St. Patrick’s Line Dance Party with Chris & Tina, Free Irish Line Dance Lessons 7:30 -8:30 p.m. All request line dancing with some Celtic tunes included with DJ StiXx from 8:30 until 11 p.m. Bring a

Porters Pub : 10 a.m.-midnight. Irish breakfast (10 a.m.-noon), Irish lunch specials (noon-5 p.m.), traditional Irish dancers from O’Grady Quinlan Academy in Easton. 700 Northmapton St., Easton.

Retriever Brewing Company: Music by DMC Duo, 5-8 p.m. March 17. 2844 Township Line Road, Orefield. Retrieverbrewco.com .

Rivals Sports Bar & Restaurant: 5 p.m. March 17. Music by Dose (6 p.m.) and The Degens (10 p.m.). rivalseawston.com .

Shanty on 19th: 8-11 p.m. March 17. Music by The Buzz, special menu and drink specials. 613 N. 19th St., Allentown. 610-841-0150, theshantyon19th.com .

Southside 313 Bar & Grille : 9 p.m. March 17. Music by Deal, celebrating the music of the Grateful Dead. 313 E. Third St., Bethlehem. 610-419-1134, southside313.com

Steel Pub: 7-11 p.m. March 11. St. Patty’s Day Bash with GirlCrue. St. Patties Day Bash with Reservoir Hill, 7-11 p.m. March 17. 320 E. First St., Bethlehem. 610-625-5005, thesteelpub.com .

Taylor Brewing House: 6-8 p.m. March 18. Music by 99 Stringz. 76 Lehigh St., Catasauqua.

Triple Sun Spirits: 6-9 p.m. March 17. Music by Not Us. 518 Bank St., Emmaus. 610-904-8082.

Weyerbacher Brewing: 6-9 p.m. March 17. Music by Nite Liters. The Tap Room at Weyerbacher Brewing, 905 Line St., Easton. 610-438-3888.

Wooden Match: March 17-19: food trucks, outdoor bars, games music by The New Standard (4-7 p.m. March 17), At The Apollo (8-11 p.m. March 17), Seth Witcher (noon-3 p.m. March 18), Heart Headed (4-7 p.m. March 18), DJ Jamal Knight (8 p.m. March 18), The Wonton Soups (3-6 p.m. March 19), Ooen Mike Night featuring Tim Harakal (7-10 p.m. March 19. 61 W. Lehigh St., Bethlehem. 610-865-1777.