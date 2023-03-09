The wait is almost over, as Apple Music Classical launches on March 28. The app is currently listed on Apple’s developer account on the App Store. According to the company, the app is designed specifically for classical music and will be available for Apple Music subscribers at no additional cost.

Years after Apple bought Primephonic , the company is finally ready to launch the streaming successor with Apple Music Classical. Users will be able to find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalog with a search built for the genre. It will be possible to stream the songs up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless and hear classical favorites in spatial audio, with no ads.

Here’s what you get with the Apple Music Classical app:

Get unlimited access to the world’s most extensive classical music catalog (over 5 million tracks) with everything from new releases to celebrated masterpieces, plus thousands of exclusive albums.

Search by composer, work, conductor, or even catalog number, and find specific recordings instantly.

Listen in the highest audio quality (up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless) and enjoy thousands of recordings in immersive spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.

Benefit from complete and accurate metadata to ensure you know exactly what and who you are playing.

Learn while you listen, with thousands of composer biographies, descriptions of key works, and more.

Listen using AirPlay on compatible wireless devices.

Who can listen to Apple Music Classical?

Apple Music Classical requires an Apple Music subscription, as long it’s not the Voice Plan. It will be available worldwide where Apple Music is offered, excluding China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Features and content may vary by region or country.

Users must be running iOS 15.4 or later. Currently, it doesn’t seem the app will be available for iPad or Mac owners. Users will also need to have an internet connection to listen to these songs.

