The Baltimore Sun

Westminster to host family-friendly Irish Festival, Celtic Canter 5K and pub crawl Saturday

By Thomas Goodwin Smith, Baltimore Sun,

3 days ago

Children will dash after an elusive leprechaun and green-clad runners will sprint through downtown Westminster Saturday during the city’s annual Celtic Canter 5K race and related activities.

Festivities begin with the Irish Festival’s 8 a.m. kickoff. Next, 5K runners embark on the Celtic Canter starting at the intersection of Main Street and Railroad Avenue at 9 a.m.

The 1-mile Leprechaun Chase for families starts at 10 a.m. Runners of all fitness levels can enjoy the Don’t Miss the Point 0.5K race starting on Main Street between Longwell Avenue and Locust Street at 11 a.m.

The Irish Festival ends at noon, at which point free trolleys run until 5 p.m. to transport attendees to a pub crawl. The Delaware-based rock band Party Fowl will perform on Main Street from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

About 3,000 people are expected to attend and more than 900 runners had already registered by Wednesday, across all races, said Heather Mullendore, Westminster Recreation and Parks assistant director.

“It’s truly a fun event for everybody and it’s the first event of our season, so it’s always fun to kick it off with the Celtic Canter,” Mullendore said.

Proceeds from the event will go to support Access Carroll and Target Community & Educational Services . Registration for the 5K is $39, which includes a shirt and post-race beverage, either beer or water, according to the Celtic Canter website .

It costs $15 to participate in the Leprechaun Chase, which includes a participation medal and coupon for a free kid’s meal at Texas Roadhouse. Registration is $25 for the 0.5K, which includes a magnet and shirt.

Volunteers from the Crossroads Church of Westminster will assist with the 0.5K, including a midway coffee and doughnut station. The event will benefit Crossroads Missions.

“When you register for this race, you’re also doing good in the community by giving back to these local nonprofits,” Mullendore said.

The Kid’s Kingdom area of the festival will hold the first ever Westminster’s Strongest Kid competition, Mullendore said, alongside tried-and-true child favorites such as face painting, crafts and a treasure hunt.

Westminster’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration began in 2011 and has grown over the years, Mullendore said, with numerous festivities now surrounding the annual race held on the second Saturday in March.

“It’s usually a week before St. Patrick’s Day,” Mullendore said, “so we always say that we celebrate it just a little bit early.”

Johansson’s Dining House, 4 W. Main St., in Westminster, will host whiskey tastings at 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., Mullendore said.

Drinkers on the pub crawl who complete a passport by making a purchase at four participating restaurants will be eligible to enter a 4 p.m. raffle and receive a free shirt, while supplies last. Each participating restaurant has provided a $25 gift card to be given to raffle winners and Mullendore said drink specials at Westminster bars will abound during the pub crawl.

The portion of Main Street from Longwell Avenue to Route 27 will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Although no other streets will be closed, Mullendore said motorists traversing the downtown may experience delays.

Free event parking will be available at any city-owned lot.

