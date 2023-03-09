Frank Sinatra Stage Musical Gets World Premiere At Birmingham Rep – Update

UPDATE: Sinatra The Musical will receive its world premiere production at the Birmingham Rep theater in Birmingham, England. Joe DiPietro’s musical will be directed by Kathleen Marshall and run from Saturday, September 23 to Saturday, October 28.

Producing is Birmingham Rep in association with Universal Music Group Theatrical and Frank Sinatra Enterprises.

Deadline exclusively reported the development of the Sinatra musical last November.

EXCLUSIVE: A new stage musical based on the life and career of Ol’ Blue Eyes himself, the legendary Frank Sinatra, is in the works, with a book by Memphis and Diana writer Joe DiPietro and direction and choreography by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall. Producing will be Universal Music Group Theatrical in association with Tina Sinatra and Frank Sinatra Enterprises.

Michele Anthony, Bruce Resnikoff and Scott Landis will serve as producers of Sinatra The Musical for Universal Music Group Theatrical, the musical theatre production arm of Universal Music Group, with Tina Sinatra and Charles Pignone serving as producers on behalf of Frank Sinatra Enterprises.

“I’m excited to work with Universal Music Theatrical on this stage production that we believe will bring audiences new perspectives and insights into my father’s renowned music and his enduring legacy,” Tina Sinatra said in a statement.

Additional details, including casting and production schedules, will be released later.

Michele Anthony, EVP of Universal Music Group, said: “Frank Sinatra is one of the greatest icons of the 20th century. We’re thrilled to work with Tina to produce this show that will be a continued evolution of Frank Sinatra’s boundless cultural influence.”

Currently in development, the script is being written by DiPietro, a two-time Tony winner (for the book and score of Memphis ) who most recently was on Broadway with the cult favorite Diana , and next will be repped on the West End with new musical What’s New Pussycat?

Marshall’s numerous Broadway credits include her Tony-winning choreography for revivals of Wonderful Town, The Pajama Game and Anything Goes.

The official synopsis: It is New Year’s Eve 1942, and a skinny 27-year-old Italian-American singer is about to step onto the stage of New York’s Paramount Theatre and give a performance that will change music history. As Frank Sinatra’s career suddenly skyrockets, he struggles with balancing the love of his wife, Nancy, against the demands and temptations of being the most popular singer in America. But when he begins a torrid affair with movie goddess Ava Gardner, his records stop selling and the press turns against him, sending his career into a tailspin. Driven by his devotion to his family, Sinatra employs his peerless artistry and dogged determination to stage the greatest comeback in show business history.

“After working with Tina and FSE for many years on Frank Sinatra’s treasured catalog of music,” said Bruce Resnikoff, President & CEO of Universal Music Enterprises, in a statement, “I’m thrilled to help bring this new production to the stage that will add another dimension to his artistry and music.”

