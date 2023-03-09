Open in App
Henry County, KY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Lexington Herald-Leader

Singer, songwriter, artist & now Kentucky bourbon maker: Bob Dylan moving his brand.

By Janet Patton,

3 days ago

Heaven’s Door , the American whiskey co-created with singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, is moving to Kentucky.

Henry County zoning officials approved permit changes that will let small-scale craft operation Six-Mile Creek Distillery expand and partner with Heaven’s Door.

Heaven’s Door has released bourbon, rye and blended whiskey produced in Tennessee, with artwork on the bottles that echoes welded iron gates that Dylan creates in his studio, Black Buffalo Ironworks . Some bottles also feature his paintings.

The news was first reported by the Henry County Local news website. According to the site, the Henry County Board of Adjustments in late February voted to allow the distillery to expand from 1,200 barrels a year to up to 50,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQlQD_0lD5YkEz00
Legendary singer, songwriter and artist Bob Dylan is moving his Heaven’s Door whiskey brand to Kentucky after Henry County officials approved an expansion of an existing craft distillery. Chris Pizzello/AP

A barrel warehouse on the property near Pleasureville will be turned into the site of a new industrial 36-inch column still, according to Jeff McKenzie, an attorney representing distillery owners Marc Bushala, Angel’s Envy founder, and property developer Damien Prather. In 2016, Prather originally announced plans to build a $5 million distillery and history park on Castle Highway (U.S. 421) for his Patriot Brands bourbon.

Bushala partnered with Ryan Perry, a whiskey developer at Diageo, and together they approached Dylan about collaborating on a line of American whiskeys, which was launched in 2018. They previously announced plans to establish a brand center in Nashville but that apparently has closed.

“I wanted to create a collection of American Whiskeys that, in their own way, tell a story. I’ve been traveling for decades, and I’ve been able to try some of the best whiskey spirits that the world has to offer. This is great whiskey,” Dylan said on the brand’s web site.

McKenzie told Henry County officials that the distillery plans to convert an existing building into a visitors center for tastings and small on-site concerts.

McKenzie could not be reached immediately for comment.

According to the Henry County newspaper, he told officials that Heaven’s Door whiskey will not be aged on site but instead the barrels will be moved to another location in Henry County.

According to McKenzie, Dylan toured the Henry County distillery, which also has a grist mill.

He said that the site will have another draw for potential bourbon tourists: “They’re looking at raising bison on some property,” said McKenzie.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
From the awkward to applause, a peek inside the Calipari house on Selection Sunday
Lexington, KY1 hour ago
Kentucky’s coaches have challenged Tayvion Robinson: ‘I expect him to make big strides’
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
RENT: Charming Kentucky Farmhouse Attracts Folks From All Over The World
Owensboro, KY12 hours ago
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (3/10)
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Actress will honor grandmother who ‘defied social convention’ with Central KY performances
Lexington, KY3 days ago
The 13 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend
Lexington, KY2 days ago
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Kentucky
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Alex Durham officially joins Caray Grace as co-anchor on WLKY Morning News
Louisville, KY3 days ago
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Kentucky
Lexington, KY3 days ago
13 Best and Cutest Bakeries in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Kentucky man wins $115,600 lottery draw using numbers of his birth date
Bowling Green, KY2 days ago
March 10, 2023
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Louisville bar owner hopes bill that would ban 'gray machines' fails
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Why Kentucky coaches are excited about position that lost former five-star to transfer
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Kentucky Student Allegations: Where's the Proof?
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Allowing guns on Ky campuses will certainly make basketball games more interesting | Opinion
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Restaurant in northern Kentucky closing its doors
Covington, KY3 days ago
Northern Kentucky to open against Houston, the second overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA bracket
Highland Heights, KY4 hours ago
Where will Kentucky be seeded in the NCAA Tournament? A last look at bracketology updates.
Lexington, KY13 hours ago
Artimus Pyle Net Worth 2023: How Rich Is He?
Louisville, KY5 days ago
‘We want Big L!’ Petition seeks to roll back the clock on Lexington Legends’ name change
Lexington, KY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy