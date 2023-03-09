‘Yellowjackets’: Showtime Drops New Trailer For Season 2 Of Drama From Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson

Showtime has dropped another trailer for season two of Yellowjackets, which will return for its second season Friday, March 24 on streaming and on demand for subscribers. It’ll make its on-air debut Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Bob Bakish Talks Smaller, Franchise-Driven Showtime Slate, Hints At More 'Ray Donovan'

The season two trailer marks the release of Florence + The Machine’s new single “Just A Girl,” a cover of No Doubt’s song from 1995. The single is produced by Florence Welch and Mark Bowen of Idles.

“I’m such a huge fan of Yellowjackets and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a deeply unsettling way for the show , ” said Florence Welch in a statement. “We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone who’s first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani it was a dream job.”

Paramount CEO Bob Bakish Says Keeping Showtime "More Value-Creating" Than Agreeing To $3B Sale, Touts "Insane" 'Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning'

Season one, which earned a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and received seven Emmy nominations, averaged more than 5 million weekly viewers across platforms and was the second-most streamed series in Showtime history. Produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne), the series is currently in production in Vancouver.

Yellowjackets follows a team of high school girl soccer players who become the unlucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Beyond the original cast that includes Melanie Lynskey , Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress and Lewis, season 2 will feature Wood, Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell, along with Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole and Kevin Alves.

Yellowjackets was created Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. Produced by studio Entertainment One (eOne), the series is currently in production in Vancouver.

'Yellowjackets': Florence Welch Teases No Doubt's "Just A Girl" Cover For Season 2