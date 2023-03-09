A ‘You’ Season 4 Twist Calls Back to a Season 1 Kill

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) changed his name multiple times on You . But in many ways, he has stayed the same. This season 4 twist calls back to a shocking season 1 murder .

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the You Season 4 episode, “The Death of Jonathan Moore.”]

‘You’ Season 4 has a poisoning scare

“She’s Not There” starts with Joe finding where he kept Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) . He apologizes and gives her food. What he didn’t know was that Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman) was hiding in the shadows, hearing him promise Marienne that he would fix it and free her.

Joe leaves, but he later returns to Marienne. He gets a text from her friend that her daughter is returning to her grandmother. They assume that she deserted her. He gave the mother food and a coffee before trying to free her. Marienne started feeling unwell.

“What did you do?” she asks him. “I didn’t do anything,” he claimed. Marienne took off the lid of her drink. “Peanut oil? I–” she whispered.

“You’re not allergic,” Joe said. “I would know if you’re allergic. What do you mean? What’s wrong?”

Marienne falls to the ground, and it sounds like her throat is closing. Joe couldn’t get to her immediately because he forgot the code to open the box. The episode ended with Marienne lying lifeless on the floor with an empty pill bottle next to her.

Joe murdered Benji with peanut oil in ‘You’ Season 1

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg on ‘You’ Season 1 | Netflix

This wouldn’t be the first character to die of poisoning by Joe’s hands. Benji Ashby (Lou Taylor Pucci) was hooking up with Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) in season 1 . Joe knocked Benji out and locked him up in a box in the bookstore’s basement at the pilot’s end.

“The Last Nice Guy in New York” showed Joe trying to give Benji food. He turns it away because he has a gluten and peanut allergy. Benji then recognized Joe from when he rode back in a cab with Beck.

Joe knew he couldn’t let Benji back out because of this. The episode ended with Joe giving him coffee. Benji starts losing oxygen, and Joe reveals the drink was a maple almond latte with peanut oil. Joe made it look like Benji left town, and he burned the body in the woods.

Did Marienne die in ‘You’ Season 4?

Marienne’s life didn’t end the same way as Benji’s. “The Death of Jonathan Moore” revealed Nadia’s plan to free Marienne.

She would get ketamine for Marienne to give Joe, then a knife to kill him. Their plan b was Nadia pretending to be Marienne’s friend to claim she lost custody of her daughter. Then Marienne would take enough pills to lower her heart rate down to seem like she was dead. They had to do that plan since the police caught Nadia. Nadia found Marienne’s body, and she was able to return home.

So Marienne is alive, and she finds out about Joe’s new life. He returns to New York with Kate Lockwood ( Charlotte Ritchie ), who wiped his history away and bribed the police to cover for him. They claim to be living a life dedicated to philanthropy now. Thankfully, Marienne is alive, and peanut oil and Joe didn’t take out another character.