An Alleged Boogaloo Boi — and Confirmed Porn Star — Is on the Run From the FBI

An alleged adherent of the Boogaloo militia movement — who is also an aspiring porn star — is on the run from federal authorities following a mid-January raid on his home. The FBI was tipped off that the fugitive was sitting on an illegal cache of weapons, originally stockpiled “in anticipation of taking part in violent uprisings following the 2020 election.”

Eric Scionti, 34, hails from Tempe, Arizona, but he has been in the wind for weeks. According to the federal criminal complaint against him, Scionti is a serial felon — convicted of offenses ranging from “unauthorized discharge of a firearm” and “possession of a forgery device” to criminal trespass and trafficking in stolen property, not to mention a pair of narcotics charges.

Remarkably, Scionti has given the slip both to local authorities and the feds. Maricopa County issued a warrant for his arrest in mid-December for probation violations. The FBI has been seeking to arrest him on the charge of “felon in possession of a firearm” since Jan. 26. An FBI spokesman confirms to Rolling Stone that Scionti remains at large, but insists: “That could change at any time.”

Scionti’s extensive criminal record, as well as the terms of his probation, disqualify him from gun ownership. But the FBI received a tip at the end of December that Scionti was “currently in possession” of as many as a dozen firearms (“including AR-15s and hand guns”) as well as “two dozen gas grenades and several pieces of bullet proof armor.” The tipster also asserted that Scionti had been “actively” involved in the “Boogaloo militia movement” and had collected his weapons believing the Trump/Biden contest would be the spark for national unrest.

As detailed in the federal complaint, the tip about election-related violence caught the attention of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Force, responsible for investigating domestic extremists. The agency obtained and executed a search warrant on Jan. 18. The FBI didn’t nab Scionti. But it did discover illicit weapons inside a “large safe” controlled by the suspect, including three rifles and a collection of pistols. The tipster had alleged, and the raid confirmed, that Scionti fraudulently obtained several of the weapons using the ID of a relative.

The Boogaloo Bois are an accelerationist movement. They seek to jumpstart a new Civil War, the violent chaos of which they expect will ultimately purify society. Some Boogaloo Bois are white supremacists; others are harder to peg politically, promoting a strange, utopian anarchism. The movement cloaks itself in irony — the name Boogaloo derives from the much meme’d 80s hip-hop sequel Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo . (The unfunny joke here being that the movement seeks Civil War 2: Electric Boogaloo.) Movement adherents often wield assault rifles while wearing loud Hawaiian shirts — in preparation for the “Big Luau,” another synonym for civil war.

The search warrant for Scionti’s residence highlights his social media accounts, which are still active. This includes Scionti’s Twitter account, where he goes by the screen name “Kawaii Fascist.” Of interest to the FBI, Scionti tweeted about “ghost guns” — firearms that can be milled and tooled at home, as a means of evading gun laws.

But Scionti’s Twitter also touts his unusual profession — as an adult film star — and even posts NSFW video clips of his performances. Scionti’s Facebook account, also highlighted in the federal warrant, lists his profession as “content creator” for PornHub, describing the work as, “Decent money for low tier movies.”

On PornHub, the fugitive goes by the alias “Enrico Wood.” He lists himself as 6 foot, 155 pounds with an “olive complexion” and the ability to produce — content warning — an “exponentially large amount of jizz.” However Scionti makes clear to fellow creators that (his affinity for guns aside) he’s shooting blanks in the bedroom. “Zero risk of pregnancy,” he touts.

For now, Scionti remains a fugitive. However, with his appetite for adult content, the career criminal is leaving a trail of digital fingerprints. He may be on the run, but Scionti appears to still be online. After going dark in mid-January, his Twitter account has begun “liking” tweets this month — most recently a clip of Japanese porn.

