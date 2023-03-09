Kevin Hart, Nick Cannon To Co-Host New Show ‘Celebrity Prank Wars’

Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon have unveiled their new show, Celebrity Prank Wars .

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the pair will co-host the series , which is set to debut on April 6, 2023, on E!.

Cannon and Hart will take their “friendly feud” to new heights as the series airs episodes with guest celebrities “planning and perpetrating some of the wildest and most viral pranks on each other.”

As the season progresses, each prank will grow increasingly “more elaborate than the next,” with the co-hosts coming together to determine a winner at the end of each episode.

Hart took to social media to reveal their upcoming project with a teaser for what fans can expect in the inaugural season. “Ok so… Who’s Having My Baby? was a prank, but #CelebrityPrankWars is our real show!” the comedian exclaimed. “Catch the premiere April 6 on @eentertainment !”

Celebrity Prank Wars will include appearances from Tiffany Haddish, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Lil Duval, Big E, Fantasia, Lil Jon, Kofi Kingston, Ludacris, Taraji P. Henson, Joel McHale, Killer Mike, Chance the Rapper, T-Pain, Robin Thicke, T.I., Anthony Anderson and Xavier Woods.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

The new E! property will be produced by Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon’s respective production companies, Hartbeat and NCredible. Furthermore, Hart, Cannon, Jeff Clanagan, Michael Goldman, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Mike Stein, Bryan Smiley, Ben Sumpter, Kevin Healey, and Thai Randolph serve as the project’s executive producers.

CPW was initially teased on Tuesday (March 7) when the duo dropped a teaser for Who’s Having My Baby? , a sketch that features Kev as the game show’s host, introducing contestants who “want to have [Nick’s] baby.”

As the clip went viral, it sent social media through a bout of confusion, with outlets unsurely reporting on Who’s Having My Baby? as an upcoming tv show.

