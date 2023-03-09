50 Cent Jokes Debra Lee “Got That WAP” After Learning Of Affair With Bob Johnson

50 Cent wouldn’t be himself if he didn’t add his commentary to the most shocking trending topics, recently addressing former BET CEO Debra Lee and her past affair with former boss, Bob Johnson.

50 Cent Stands Up For Shawn Kemp After Alleged Drive-By Shooting

Lee revealed on Good Morning America this week that she once had an ongoing romantic relationship with the BET founder while they both were married. Ahead of the March 7 release of her autobiography I Am Debra Lee , she gave a little insight into what to expect while on the daytime news show.

“You would not believe what goes on behind the scenes,” Fif wrote on Instagram after learning about Lee and Johnson’s infidelities. “Wow Deb must got that WAP [laughing emoji],” he added before saying, “He [Johnson] gave her the whole sh*t, ‘here you run it bae !’ LOL.”

The 68-year-old , who became CEO of BET in 2005, expressed that her reasoning for revealing such intimate details about her past was to speak on the “power dynamics” of workplace relationships.

Mo'Nique Breaks Silence On Netflix Boycott, New Special, And Old Feuds

“I wanted to tell that story because power dynamics are so important in a relationship, especially if you’re having a relationship with someone you work for,” Lee said on GMA on Tuesday (March 7). “We all know the potential pitfalls. I worked for Bob Johnson for 10 years before we had a personal, romantic relationship. He was a mentor and he pushed me and he was responsible for a lot of my success.”

Debra Lee, president of BET and Bob Johnson, founder of BET (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage for BET Entertainment)

Revealing that she and Johnson were both married at the time, she added, “We did have a relationship while we were both married, we ended up both divorced, and then people knew about the relationship. The company knew, we started going places together.”

Lee also expressed that at one point she felt that she had to stay with him or she’d lose her decades long career. “It was like, ‘Well, if you want to break up with me, then you can leave tomorrow,'” she spoke of the 76-year-old . “And that was 20 years into my career at BET so I would have lost everything.”

Take a look at 50’s comments on Debra Lee above and the seasoned TV exec speaking on her affair with Bob Johnson below. I Am Debra Lee is available now at major book retailers.

50 Cent Plans To Seize Assets If Ex-Employee Doesn't Pay Up In Embezzlement Lawsuit