Maracana Stadium to host 2023 Copa Libertadores final

3 days ago

The Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro will host this season's Copa Libertadores final, with the Copa Sudamericana decider to be played in Montevideo.

Alejandro Dominguez, the president of the South American soccer body, announced the decision on his social media channels.

The Maracana hosted the Copa Libertadores final in 2020. This year's match will be played on Nov. 11.

A decision on which stadium in Montevideo will host the Copa Sudamericana final will be made later this year. The match will be played on Oct. 28.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

