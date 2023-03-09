From a Shakespeare adaptation to a dog fashion show, here's what's happening in Shreveport

If you're looking for something fun to get into in the Shreveport community this weekend, take a look at the events happening around town.

From an encore performance of a Shakespeare adaptation at Centenary to a gumbo battle to a night art market in a courtyard, here's what's happening.

Friday, March 10

Boyz Night at The Korner Lounge - From 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. the Korner Lounge will be turning over the dance floor to dancers Taylor Made, Ayden Iman, Sir Blake and Blk Magic. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 10:30 p.m. with a $10 cover charge.

Mac Beth at the Marjorie Lyons Playhouse - Don't miss out on this encore performance of the Shakespeare classic adapted by Erica Schmidt that follows seven high school girls as they perform the bloody tale for each other in an abandoned lot after school. Over the course of this fast-paced production, the girls become so immersed in their characters that they lose themselves. Visit the Centenary College website for more information.

Saturday, March 11

Booze, Biscuits, & Blues Saturday Brunch at The Cub Lounge and Grille - The Shreveport Biscuit Company will be hosting a Saturday brunch from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 3002 Girard St. in Shreveport with live music from Hali Brown.

Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators - From Noon - 4 p.m. this family-friendly event will be taking over 101 Crockett St. in downtown Shreveport. Admission is $1 each and children ages 12 and under are free.

Vanity Fur: Best in Sheaux 2023 at Riverview Hall - Dress up to a save a pup with Robinson's Rescue for their Best in Sheaux runway dog show and gala. The attire is cocktail or evening out and it will be a night of food, drinks, raffles, a silent auction and fun. You can purchase tickets at the Give Smart website.

Sunday, March 12

Highland Open Studio Tour Sundays at Eleven Events - Come out for a night of New Orleans-style evening art market in the courtyard of Eleven Events at 1529 Texas Ave. in Shreveport. This free event is from 4 - 8 p.m. and will have live entertainment like The Gems Dance Company, saxophonist De'Lontrell Thomas and more. There will also be food trucks like RNL Cookery Corner with lots of booths filled with original art, handcrafted jewelry, vintage clothing, books, and more.

Anything Goes Auditions at Shreveport Little Theatre - The SLT and Academy is holding auditions for their production of the Broadway musical "Anything Goes" at 2 p.m. at 812 Margaret Pl. in Shreveport with vocal and dance auditions to follow immediately after. Those wishing to audition need to prepare 16-32 bars of a Broadway song similar to the style of the show, you will also need to provide your sheet music, and tap shoes are requested for the dance audition.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.