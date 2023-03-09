Open in App
Milton, DE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Jimmie Allen's mom's peach cobbler inspired this Delaware-made ice cream flavor

By Patricia Talorico, Delaware News Journal,

3 days ago

Milton native Jimmie Allen is proud of his Delaware roots and the country music star often touts the First State and its businesses.

Now, he's collaborated with a Bridgeville-based farm and creamery to produce a new ice cream flavor inspired by his mother's beloved peach cobbler.

Miss Angie’s Peach Cobbler Frobert made by The Frozen Farmer is the Delaware company’s latest blend of sorbet and premium ice cream.

The frobert, which has 370 calories per pint, features peaches and spiced cobbler crumbles. It will be available nationwide exclusively in more than 2,000 Kroger stores this month.

Kroger has two stores in Sussex County: Harris Teeters in Long Neck and Selbyville. Locations that carry The Frozen Farmer products also can be found on the store finder on the company’s website, thefrozenfarmer.com

"Every kid has a story about when their mom or dad made that one thing that brought them comfort," Allen, a 2004 graduate of Cape Henlopen High School , who attended both Delaware State University and the University of Delaware, said in a prepared statement.

"My momma's peach cobbler takes me back to a time when we shared memories around the dinner table. It takes me home to Delaware."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQXYP_0lD5PRfX00

The pint has a photo of Allen and his mother, Miss Angie, in a Delaware peach orchard. It also features the number 15 on the lid rim. That was the number his late father, James E. Allen, known as "Big Jim," wore when he played baseball.

More about Dad: What's behind Jimmie Allen's rise to stardom? It starts with his father's example.

Allen's most recent album, "Tulip Drive," was released in June 2022. His single, "Down Home," a tribute to his father, hit the top of the charts in January, marking his fourth career No. 1 single.

The Frozen Farmer is run by Katey Jo and Kevin Evans and their family. They have a 3,000-acre third-generation family farm in Bridgeville.

The Evans use too "ugly" to sell but still tasty fruits and vegetables to make ice cream and sorbet.

Contact Patricia Talorico at ptalorico@delawareonline.com and follow her on Twitter @pattytalorico Sign-up for her Delaware Eats newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Jimmie Allen's mom's peach cobbler inspired this Delaware-made ice cream flavor

