Open in App
Cusseta, AL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

Robot crushes 20-year-old worker to death at Hyundai, Kia supplier facility, feds say

By Julia Marnin,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332vi7_0lD5PCfs00

A robot at a Hyundai and Kia supplier’s facility suddenly restarted and crushed a 20-year-old employee to death, federal officials said.

Now the car parts supplier, AJIN USA, will pay over $1.3 million in penalties more than six years after the woman died at the company’s facility in Cusseta, Alabama, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

A judge upheld most of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s citations for 51 safety violations over the machine operator’s death after AJIN USA contested the findings of the agency’s investigation, the Department of Labor announced in a March 8 news release.

“No violation or penalty can recover a life lost needlessly,” Department of Labor Regional Solicitor Tremelle Howard said in a statement.

McClatchy News left a message with AJIN USA seeking comment on March 9 and didn’t immediately hear back.

Regina Elsea died two weeks before she was supposed to get married, CBS 42 reported in December 2016.

What led to the employee’s death?

In June 2016, Elsea and three co-workers went inside the Cusseta facility’s robotic cell along an assembly line to clear a sensor fault, officials said.

That was when a robot inside the cell turned on and crushed her, according to the Department of Labor.

In 2020, AJIN USA pleaded guilty in a criminal case over Elsea’s death and was ordered to pay $1.5 million in fines and restitution, according to the Justice Department.

OSHA standards require employers to de-energize machinery during servicing activities, such as clearing a sensor fault, as a safety precaution, prosecutors said in a November 2020 news release.

Fifteen minutes before Elsea was crushed by a robotic arm, the machinery inside the robotic cell wasn’t de-energized in a procedure known as a “lockout/tagout,” according to prosecutors.

“Failing to lock out equipment causes far too many serious injuries and deaths,” OSHA Regional Administrator Kurt Petermeyer in Atlanta said in a statement. “In this case, a young woman lost her life because her employer took shortcuts to minimize downtime and maintain production.”

When Elsea was killed, roughly 700 employees worked at AJIN USA’s facility in Cusseta, according to officials.

AJIN USA is headquartered in South Korea and supplies Hyundai and Kia parts across the globe.

Carpenter killed in incident at casino construction site in Washington, union says

Painter dies after 21-foot plunge from balcony that then crushed him in Ohio, feds say

Kids operated open-flame ovens, but were denied overtime pay at Ohio pizzeria, feds say

Restaurant chain paid workers below minimum wage and kept tips in Florida, feds say

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
9 teen workers were assigned to use McDonald’s deep fryers, feds say. Franchisee fined
Erie, PA18 days ago
Servers forced to give up tips to pay for dine-and-dashers in Florida, feds say
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago
15-year-old worker injures spine in fall from roof, feds say. Florida company must pay
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Woman who had Hyundai stolen three times goes head up with insurance company
Aurora, CO16 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN3 days ago
84-Year-Old Elderly Man is 'Abruptly Fired' at Walmart in Payson, Utah After Greeting the Community for 14 Years. Why?
Payson, UT28 days ago
14-year-old sucker-punched Florida deputy in head and got smacked back, report says
Fort Myers, FL4 days ago
Police officer who placed cuffed woman in cruiser and hit by train pleads not guilty
Platteville, CO7 days ago
California teenager tricked into befriending undercover DEA agent is charged after selling him drugs
Oakland, CA26 days ago
Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes
Indianapolis, IN16 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy