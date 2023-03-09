KNWA Today: Candidates needed for Kiss a Pig 2023

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kiss a Pig returns later this year, it’s another chance to get dressed up and raise money for the Arkansas Diabetes Assoc.
Kiss a Pig will occur on Sat., Oct. 7 at the Rogers Convention Center. It’s Arkansas largest black-tie fundraiser.
According to ADA’s website, business leaders serve as candidates. The top fundraiser earns the privilege of kissing a pig at the gala, a show of appreciation for the animal’s heroic role in diabetes research and treatment as an early source of insulin.
You can find more information online, including how to become a candidate.
