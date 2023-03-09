Open in App
Rogers, AR
See more from this location?
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA Today: Candidates needed for Kiss a Pig 2023

By Crystal Martinez,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrYTU_0lD5OfBa00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kiss a Pig returns later this year, it’s another chance to get dressed up and raise money for the Arkansas Diabetes Assoc.

Kiss a Pig will occur on Sat., Oct. 7 at the Rogers Convention Center. It’s Arkansas largest black-tie fundraiser.

According to ADA’s website, business leaders serve as candidates. The top fundraiser earns the privilege of kissing a pig at the gala, a show of appreciation for the animal’s heroic role in diabetes research and treatment as an early source of insulin.

You can find more information online , including how to become a candidate.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
Muss Bus is off to the Big Dance! Arkansas is a No. 8 seed facing No. 9-seed Illinois.
Fayetteville, AR7 hours ago
Fayetteville Public Schools reacts to LEARNS bill
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Mr. Gatti’s Pizza expanding to Northwest Arkansas
Fayetteville, AR3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ozark Regional Transit gets $1.6 million in grants
Springdale, AR2 days ago
One person dies in Springdale crash
Springdale, AR7 hours ago
Business reacts to bill that would ban Delta products
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
KNWA Today: Fayetteville Film Festival at the WAC
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Arkansas dominates Texas A&M 8-0 in SEC softball opener
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
11 books are off Siloam Springs Public Library shelves
Siloam Springs, AR3 days ago
New real estate company wants to shake up NWA living
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
‘St. Paw-trick’s Day’ adoption event set in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, AR3 days ago
Texas A&M takes softball series from Arkansas with 9-1 win
Fayetteville, AR3 hours ago
New Beginnings requesting ARPA money for permanent housing proposal
Fayetteville, AR1 hour ago
Razorbacks Athletic Director responds to phone incident
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Bike Rack Brewing celebrates Women’s History Month
Bentonville, AR2 hours ago
New program picks up litter, giving jobs to unsheltered
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Super Weather Kid: Henderson Nichols
Bentonville, AR3 days ago
Fayetteville Schools offers superintendent position
Fayetteville, AR3 days ago
Missing Arkansas teen found dead in Mississippi forest
West Memphis, AR3 days ago
Arkansas women’s track and field team wins NCAA Indoor Title
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Louisiana Tech’s Burroughs praises Arkansas while lamenting his team’s sweep
Ruston, LA3 hours ago
Florida woman calls for ‘Sugar Daddy Appreciation Day’ at board meeting
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy