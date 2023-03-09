Flora Farms, Greenlight Marijuana Dispensary receive best of marijuana industry awards

Nearly four months after the legalization of recreational, adult-use marijuana, industry professionals were recognized for their efforts, with a Southwest Missouri-based cultivation facility and a regional dispensary with three locations in the area among those receiving awards.

Greenway Magazine, a Missouri marijuana industry magazine, released its 2023 Best of the Industry: Reader's Choice awards on Feb. 24. Flora Farms, a cultivation facility in Humansville, received Best Flower Cultivar for its GMO strain and Best Pre-roll for its Bubba Fett strain. Greenlight Marijuana Dispensary took home Best Dispensary.

Two years in a row, Flora Farms wins Best Flower Cultivar

Location in Humansville, about 45 miles northwest of Springfield, Flora Farms operates two cultivation facilities, open since 2020. This is the company's second year in a row winning Best Flower Cultivar; last year its strain Bubba Fett won.

Bubba Fett is a stinky, gassy (has a fuel-like aroma) Indica-dominant strain, Flora Farms Retail Marketing Manager Emily Cross said. Indica-dominant strains of marijuana often have a relaxing, sedative effect, compared to Sativa-dominant which provide a more psychoactive experience.

The Bubba Fett strain contains 16% THC, according to Leafly, an online marijuana resource. The average THC percentage in marijuana flower is 20%, with 10% being the lowest and 25% being toward the top.

Flora Farm's Best Flower Cultivator, GMO, stands for "garlic, mushroom and onions," which describes it aroma and taste. Cross said GMO is a relaxing Indica-dominant, ideal as an "after work special." GMO, also known as GMO Cookies, contains 28% THC, according to Leafly.

In addition to the cultivation facilities in Humansville, Flora Farms operates dispensaries in Humansville, Springfield, Ozark and Neosho. The Springfield dispensary is located at 2027 N. Glenstone Ave. and open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday.

Locations in five states, Greenlight Marijuana Dispensary claims Best Dispensary award

Greenlight operates 24 dispensaries in Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois, South Dakota and West Virginia, with locations in Springfield, Branson and Joplin.

Greenlight's Springfield dispensary is located at 218 N. National Ave., open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The top nominations for each category are selected by readers and award oversight is provided by a panel of industry professionals, according to Greenway Magazine. This year, over 100,000 reader votes were cast to determine the 2023 Best of Industry recipients.