Tucker Carlson Lectures About Liars And It's Unbelievable

Tucker Carlson , the Fox News personality who hid his contempt for Donald Trump while advancing the former president’s stolen-election falsehoods , began his show Wednesday with a lecture about liars. (Watch the video below.)

“Liars behave differently,” Carlson declared. “Liars are touchy, sometimes to the point of hysteria. They’re hiding something. That’s the whole point of lying. And they’re worried you’re gonna find out what it is. Liars are fragile because over time, lying makes you weak and afraid.”

The whole point was a lead-in to Carlson’s continued whitewashing of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection with cherry-picked clips from Capitol security videos showing violence-free moments.

But many viewers saw a profound self-own in the comments of Carlson, who has publicly whipped Fox News viewers into a frenzy of denial about the 2020 election and the ensuing attack on the Capitol. All the while, documents released in Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News showed Carlson privately scorned Trump’s election lies and declared: “I hate him passionately.”

“Was he hosting a group therapy session on self-awareness and self-compassion?” one person on Twitter asked.