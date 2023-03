koxe.com

Theft of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon arrest made By Derrick Stuckly, 3 days ago

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Wednesday afternoon:. On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a ...