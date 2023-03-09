Open in App
Norton Shores, MI
The Holland Sentinel

Animal cruelty case against Norton Shores shelter owner moving to circuit court

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel,

3 days ago
NORTON SHORES — The owner of an animal shelter in Norton Shores is reportedly heading to trial over a charge of animal cruelty and abandonment.

Lisa Cober, owner of Cober’s Canine Rescue, was arrested in January after the Norton Shores Police Department seized 78 dogs from her property on Jan. 30.

According to WZZM-13, Cober has waived a preliminary examination scheduled for March 14 and will now head to circuit court. Cober is facing a charge of abandonment and cruelty to 25 or more animals, a felony. She could face up to seven years in prison.

Police responded to a tip from Pound Buddies Animal Shelter that “many animals” were living at the residence in Norton Shores. Nearly 80 dogs were found in unfit living conditions.

Prior to police intervention, eight puppies had died and two more had been euthanized. Of the 78 dogs seized Jan. 30, four have died, WZZM reports.

The remaining dogs are under the care of Pound Buddies and Harbor Humane Society. It's not yet known when the dogs may become available for adoption, due to the pending criminal case.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.

