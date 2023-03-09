Open in App
Blue Wings Rising

Big 12 Tournament Day 2 Primer: A Loaded Quarterfinals

By Andy Mitts,

3 days ago

The Big 12 Tournament is in full swing today, as four games across the day will showcase some of the best basketball in the country

While the Big 12 Tournament officially started last night, the higher seeds won both games, pulling away at the end of the game to avoid any real drama. But the full bracket is in action today, with four huge games that can go a long way to putting all eight participants into the NCAA Tournament next week. So let's quickly break down the action:

Game 1: #5 Iowa State vs #4 Baylor (11:30am)

The Numbers:

Iowa State Cyclones : 18-12 overall (9-9 Big 12)
Kenpom: 21st overall, 99th offense, 6th defense

#10 Baylor Bears : 22-9 overall (11-7 Big 12)
Kenpom: 14th overall, 2nd offense, 92nd defense

Broadcast Information:

TV: ESPN

- Jon Sciambi (Play-by-Play), Fran Fraschilla (Analyst)

The Angle:

The Cyclones own the season sweep over Baylor, and neither game was particularly competitive. It's not clear whether it's some schematic thing or if Baylor just hasn't been properly prepared for these games, but I can guarantee that they will be ready for this one. Both teams are looking to protect or improve tournament seeding, so this should be an entertaining opener for the day of action.

Game 2: #8 West Virginia vs #1 Kansas (2pm)

The Numbers:

West Virginia Mountaineers : 19-13 overall (7-11 Big 12)
Kenpom: 16th overall, 14th offense, 51st defense

#3 Kansas Jayhawks : 25-6 overall (13-5 Big 12)
Kenpom: 9th overall, 25th offense, 9th defense

Broadcast Information:

TV: ESPN

- Jon Sciambi (Play-by-Play), Fran Fraschilla (Analyst), Kris Budden (Reporter)

The Angle:

The Jayhawks have never lost to the Mountaineers in the Big 12 Tournament, but this is hardly a normal circumstance. Both of these teams should feel safe in their spot for the NCAA Tournament, but the motivation to at least get past this round is real. Kevin McCullar may be limited for the Jayhawks, but ultimately this game will hinge on if Gradey Dick is able to get going and if Erik Stevenson can stay hot for the Mountaineers.

Game 3: #7 Oklahoma State vs #2 Texas (6pm)

The Numbers:

Oklahoma State Cowboys : 18-14 overall (8-10 Big 12)
Kenpom: 36th overall, 105th offense, 10th defense

#7 Texas Longhorns : 23-8 overall (12-6 Big 12)
Kenpom: 8th overall, 16th offense, 20th defense

Broadcast Information:

TV: ESPN2

- Rich Hollenberg (Play-by-Play), Chris Spatola (Analyst), Kris Budden (Reporter)

The Angle:

Thanks to a big victory over the Jayhawks on Saturday, the Longhorns are probably locked in as a two seed. But they have an opportunity to move up to the one line if they are able to win the whole tournament. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State is likely in the field at this point, but would need to win here in order to feel certain about their spot. The Cowboys looked sluggish last night, and Texas can easily take advantage if they come out the same way tonight.

Game 4: #6 TCU vs #3 Kansas State (8:30pm)

The Numbers:

#22 TCU Horned Frogs : 20-11 overall (9-9 Big 12)
Kenpom: 25th overall, 57th offense, 25th defense

#12 Kansas State Wildcats : 23-8 overall (11-7 Big 12)
Kenpom: 18th overall, 50th offense, 15th defense

Broadcast Information:

TV: ESPN2

- Rich Hollenberg (Play-by-Play), Chris Spatola (Analyst), Kris Budden (Reporter)

The Angle:

After news broke last night that Eddie Lampkin did not travel with the team in a situation that still has a lot of unknowns, it's tough to know what to expect for this TCU team. As long as they have a healthy Mike Miles, they will be dangerous, but the loss of Lampkin in huge. For Kansas State, this is a chance to bounce back from a big loss to the Mountaineers. With Jerome Tang winning Big 12 Coach of the Year, there might be a bit of extra pressure to perform well here. But while either team is capable of winning, it will likely be extremely disappointing to Kansas State fans if the Wildcats can't advance.


