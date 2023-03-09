Billy Porter playing Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's Bradley Symphony Center on spring tour

Emmy-, Grammy- and Tony-winning actor and singer Billy Porter will perform at the Bradley Symphony Center May 20 as part of his spring tour promoting a new album, "Black Mona Lisa."

It’s the first show presented by FPC Live, the Live Nation-backed promoter, since it announced a deal last September to bring events to the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s venue, a former movie palace that opened last year following a $90 million renovation.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through ticketmaster.com, with presales underway Thursday. Prices have yet to be announced.

A part of Madison-based Frank Productions, FPC Live is the preferred promoter for American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Pavilion concerts outside of Summerfest, and the primary promoter for concerts at Fiserv Forum. In November, FPC Live overcame a fierce pushback campaign led by independent venues in Milwaukee to get Common Council approval to construct a two-venue concert complex in the Deer District. A groundbreaking has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee's Pabst Theater Group continues to bring shows to the Bradley Symphony Center. Following Pabst-presented performances by artists Tori Amos and Hannah Gadsby at Bradley last year, the Pabst is presenting a concert with Ladysmith Black Mambazo March 27.

