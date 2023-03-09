Open in App
Wilson County, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 3-9-10-2023 Cool Rains and Wind

By Clark Shelton,

3 days ago
More seasonal temperatures and damp and windy will be the theme. An early look ahead at your weekend shows not a total wash out, but we will see much of the same. Next week starts with sunshine and calm winds, but we will be watching for the possibilities of patchy light frost so prepare ahead if you want to protect those plants that have already bloomed.

Today Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Tonight Showers likely, mainly before 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

The post WEATHER 3-9-10-2023 Cool Rains and Wind appeared first on Wilson County Source .

