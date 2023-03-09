Marvel Mech Strike Mechasaurs Toys Revealed (Exclusive)

Hasbro has unveiled a new toy line inspired by the third season of the Mech Strike Marvel HQ series dubbed Marvel's Avengers Mech Strike: Mechasaurs , and your first look at it is happening exclusively here at ComicBook.com. The collection includes the following action figures and Nerf blasters:

Mechasaurs Sets: Include a 4-inch figure and a Mechasaur that can be taken apart to build a mech suit. All of these figures will be available on April 17th exclusively at Walmart followed by a general release in the fall unless otherwise indicated.

MARVEL MECH STRIKE MECHASAURS CAPTAIN AMERICA WITH REDWING ($21.99)

MARVEL MECH STRIKE MECHASAURS BLACK PANTHER WITH SABRE CLAW ($21.99)

MARVEL MECH STRIKE MECHASAURS IRON MAN WITH IRON STOMPER ($21.99)

ARVEL MECH STRIKE MECHASAURS ULTRON PRIMEVAL WITH T-R3X ($32.99) - Will be available as a general release in the fall



Action Figures : Figures feature poseable limbs and detachable accessories. Will be available at most major retailers this fall unless otherwise indicated.

MARVEL MECH STRIKE MECHASAURS IRON MAN ($10.99)

MARVEL MECH STRIKE MECHASAURS THOR ($10.99)

MARVEL MECH STRIKE MECHASAURS HULK ($13.99) / Available 4/17 exclusively at Walmart and then this fall at most other major retailers.

NERF Blasters : Will be available on April 17th exclusively at Walmart followed by a general release in the fall.

MARVEL MECH STRIKE MECHASAURS SPIDER-MAN ARACHNO BLASTER ($22.99) Blaster includes 3 Nerf darts. "Pull the blaster handle back to power up, and blast into action, launching the dart by pressing the palm release and see spider arms raise and webs pop out!"

MARVEL MECH STRIKE MECHASAURS BLACK PANTHER SABRE CLAW BLASTER ($22.99). Blaster includes 3 Nerf darts. "Pull the blaster handle back to power up, and blast into action, pushing the button to launch the dart and see Black Panthers' claws pop out!"

MARVEL MECH STRIKE MECHASAURS CAPTAIN AMERICA REDWING BLASTER ($22.99): Blaster includes 3 Nerf darts. "Pull the blaster handle back to power up, and blast into action, pushing the button to launch the dart and see wings pop out and shield slides to reveal Falcon!!"

The official description for Marvel's Avengers Mech Strike: Mechasaurs reads: "In this third season of the popular Marvel Mech Strike short-form series, Ultron has returned to take over humanity...by sending it back to the PREHISTORIC AGE! When all hope seems lost, Shuri and Iron Man discover a new Mech Strike armor to give them a fighting chance. But will the combined might and ingenuity of the Avengers be enough to save the world?"

Marvel's Avengers Mech Strike: Mechasaurs is now available on Marvel HQ's YouTube channel. The season will include 30 episodes that run roughly 2-5 minutes long each.