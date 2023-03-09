Yellowjackets Season 2 Gets Full Trailer

On March 24th, Showtime is taking TV fans back into the wilderness. Yellowjackets , the dark and twisty hit series that made waves in early 2022, is officially set to return for its sophomore season at the end of the month. With a million different questions left unanswered at the end of Season 1, fans have been anxious to see what Season 2 has in store. We've still got a couple of weeks before Season 2 arrives, but there's now a creepy new trailer to help hold everyone over.

Showtime released the full trailer for Yellowjackets Season 2 on Thursday morning, and it succeeds in making the new installment of the series look even more twisted than the first. You can check out the full Yellowjackets Season 2 trailer in the video below!

The new Yellowjackets trailer shows a lot of footage featuring the adult versions of Lottie and Van, whom fans have had a ton of questions about over the last year. We also see some glimpses of Elijah Wood's mystery character and the beginnings of the cult that formed out in the wilderness. The entire trailer is set to a cover of No Doubt's "Just a Girl," performed by Florence + the Machine.

"I'm such a huge fan of Yellowjackets and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a 'deeply unsettling' way for the show," said Florence Welch. "We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone who's first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani it was a dream job."

How Many Seasons of Yellowjackets Will There Be?

Season 2 of Yellowjackets is just a few weeks away, and Showtime has already renewed the show for a third installment. If everything goes according to plan for co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, there will be two more seasons after that, bringing the total to five.

Related:

"The original plan was about five seasons, and we feel like we're still on track for that," Lyle told EW . "We don't really see this as being more than a five-season show. I think that there are shows that can go forever, but I think that when you're telling such a deeply serialized story and it's about these characters' lives, you want to reach a satisfying conclusion and not just drag things out forever. This isn't really one of those setup shows where it can go anywhere. So far, we've been really on track. Season 2 is largely what we always planned, but you do make a lot of discoveries along the way and so it's always a little bit surprising."

Are you looking forward to the return of Yellowjackets ? Let us know in the comments!