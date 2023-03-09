Trump to release $99 book of his letters, including Nixon, Hillary Clinton

Former President Trump is releasing a new book that will include a star-studded batch of private letters penned to him by “some of the biggest names in history.”

“Letters to Trump” will feature “oftentimes private correspondence” between the former New York real estate developer and famous names including Princess Diana, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, former President Nixon and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, its publisher, Winning Team Publishing, announced Thursday.

Each letter in the book was “handpicked” by Trump, Winning Team said, and is “accompanied by his original commentary!”

The $99 book — or $399 for an “original signed bookplate edition” — is poised to be released on April 25.

Before entering the political world, Trump hobnobbed in celebrity circles as a high-profile businessman and a tabloid fixture, later gaining greater fame as the host of the NBC reality TV competition “The Apprentice.”

Former President Clinton and Hillary Clinton both attended Trump’s 2005 wedding to future first lady Melania Trump at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort home.

One of the letters featured in the forthcoming book reportedly was written by Oprah Winfrey. In the 2000 note, Winfrey responded to Trump saying the talk show host would be his “first choice for vice president” if he were ever to run for office.

Trump’s comments, Winfrey wrote to him, made her “a little weepy.”

“Too bad we’re not running for office. What a team!” Winfrey wrote, according to Axios , which was first to report on Trump’s new literary project.

Trump has described Winfrey as a “friend,” before his 2016 White House bid.

“Once I ran for office she diverged,” he said in 2018 .

Representatives for both Winfrey didn’t return ITK’s requests for comment.

“Nothing says deeply-insecure-has-been quite like publishing private correspondence with the hope that people will believe you once garnered respect,” Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill told ITK.

“Feels like the adult equivalent of when a toddler proudly presents you with what they’ve done on the potty,” Merrill said.

—Updated at 2:57 p.m.

