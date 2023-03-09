Conference tourney finals: Triple-double sends Colgate to NCAAs

Tucker Richardson recorded a triple-double as Colgate cruised to a 79-61 home win over Lafayette in the Patriot League tournament final on Wednesday at Hamilton, N.Y.

Richardson registered 14 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to become the first Raiders player to produce a triple-double since Adonal Foyle in 1997.

Keegan Records added 21 points and five blocked shots to help Colgate (26-8) qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the third year in a row.

Josh Rivera scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Devin Hines had 10 points for the Leopards (11-23), who won two games as the No. 6 seed to reach the tournament final.

Colgate took command early, using a 21-9 run to claim a 32-17 lead with just under five minutes left in the first half. The Raiders went into the break with a 17-point lead and never looked back en route to the conference title.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75, Northwestern State 71

After being down by 16 points in the first half, the Islanders rallied past the Demons in the Southland Conference tournament championship game in Lake Charles, La.

Jalen Jackson scored 17 points and handed out six assists for Texas A&M Corpus-Christi (23-10), which is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year. Owen Dease contributed 16 points, and Trevian Tennyson chipped in 14.

DeMarcus Sharp poured in a game-high 32 points for Northwestern State (22-11).

Ja'Monta Black added 15 points, and Jalen Hampton logged 13 points and 12 rebounds. The Islanders came back to lead by eight points with just under five minutes to play.

A layup by Sharp with 56 seconds to go cut the gap to 72-71, but Tennyson responded with a layup with 22 seconds remaining and Jackson hit a clinching free throw with five seconds left.

Montana State 85, Northern Arizona 78

RaeQuan Battle poured in 25 points to lead the Bobcats past the Lumberjacks in the Big Sky Conference final at Boise.

Darius Brown II scored 15 points, Jubrile Belo put up 14 points and Caleb Fuller added 12 points and eight rebounds for Montana State (25-9).

The Bobcats earned their eighth straight win while wrapping up a second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth. Carson Towt amassed 16 points and nine rebounds for the Northern Arizona (12-23).

Xavier Fuller had 15 points, while Jalen Cone and Oakland Fort contributed 14 apiece. --Field Level Media