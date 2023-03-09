PHOTO GALLERY: Volunteer dominates sectional to earn trip to Murfreesboro

KNOXVILLE — The Volunteer Falcons punched their ticket to the TSSAA Class 3A boys’ state basketball tournament for the first time in program history with an impressive 95-71 sectional win over Knox Halls Monday night.

The Falcons, firing on all cylinders from the opening tip, had four players hit double figures and dominated on defense to earn a berth in the BlueCross State Basketball Championships.

Volunteer (24-11) will face Fulton (29-5) in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 14, at the Murphy Center — commonly referred to as The Glass House — on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.

“All the credit goes to these boys. They’ve put all the work in. Wow,” said Volunteer coach Zac Crawford. “When everything clicks like that, basketball is fun. There’s no substitution for making shots, and it all came together tonight.”

Crawford is in his first year as Volunteer’s head coach.

“I told someone right before my senior year (in high school) that I was going to hang a banner in that gym. I didn’t think it’d be as a coach, especially a first-year guy,” Crawford said. “Coach (Mike) Poe built the program back up to where we needed to be. Credit to him. He left me with a cupboard full of great players, and I’m just thankful and blessed.”

Triple threat

The Red Devils had no answer for Volunteer’s talented guard play. The senior trio of Joltin Harrison, Andrew Knittel and Bradin Minton combined for 69 of the Falcons’ 95 points.

“It feels great. This is kind of what we’ve worked towards our whole life. To come in here and be able to deliver on the one day that mattered feels amazing,” Knittel said. “We hit shots and played great D. We did everything we needed to do to win.”

Every time Halls thought it had plugged a gap in its defense, the Falcons found another way to score. Harrison led the charge with 26 points. Knittel added 24, and Minton 19. The Falcons knocked down 10 3-pointers in the game — four by Harrison, three by Minton, two by Knittel and one by senior Blake Head.

“You know we’ve got five seniors, and we don’t want our last season to end. We really focused this week in practice and came ready to play,” said Harrison, who also pulled down eight rebounds. “We shot great, played good defense, passed and moved the ball and everything, and came out on top.”

Junior Tucker McLain came off the bench to score 12 points for Volunteer.

“Tucker came in and gave us some great minutes. Cameron (Cox) and Jackson (Clonce) came in, and they played great. They gave us a break. They didn’t turn the ball over. They did their roles. They did great, both of them,” Minton said.

Senior Cason Christian finished with eight points and six rebounds. Minton dished out nine assists, while Harrison and Knittel recorded three apiece.

Harrison, Knittel and Minton have all surpassed the 1,000-point mark for their careers at Volunteer. Though one of the three usually leads the Falcons in scoring, Crawford said Monday’s sectional might have been “the first time this season they all clicked together” on the same night.

“We finally get our opportunity to go to Murfreesboro,” Minton said. “We’ve been dreaming of this since we were kids. We wanted to change the program and do our best for everybody in the community, and we finally did it.”

Crowd control

Monday’s road game marked the second year in a row the Falcons, as regional runners-up, had to make a trip to Knoxville for the substate game. Last year, they lost 78-74 to Clinton. This year, they left little room for doubt.

Volunteer led 23-17 at the first break and 48-30 at the half. The Falcons’ firepower didn’t leave much for the Halls’ crowd to cheer about. By halftime, there wasn’t much noise at all coming from the Halls’ student section — though a T-shirt giveaway created a sea of red behind the home bench.

“It definitely helped that we had been here [in the sectional round] before. Last year, we weren’t prepared because we didn’t have that experience,” Minton said. “We came in here knowing it’s win or go to the house and be done with the rest of our season. We came out fired up and ready to play.”

By the end of the third, Volunteer had built a 77-47 lead. Late in the fourth quarter, Crawford pulled his seniors from the floor to a standing ovation from the Falcon faithful who made the trip to Knoxville for the game. The five seniors watched the final seconds tick off the clock from the bench — seats they haven’t occupied very often this year.

Moving forward

The Class 3A bracket for the state tournament includes Volunteer, Unicoi County, Fulton and White County from the East Regional, and MLK, Chester County, Haywood and Ridgeway from the West Regional.

A drawing was held Tuesday to determine the quarterfinal pairings, pitting Volunteer against yet another Knoxville team in Fulton.

“We expect them to be physical. They’re a little bigger and a little stronger [than Halls]. For me personally, [the key] is getting in the right mindset and being focused. ... I’ve got to keep my composure,” Christian said. “For the team, I think it’s just a matter of going down there and playing team ball.”

While everyone is really happy about making school history, Christian said this team likes its chances in Murfreesboro.

“We’re not done,” Christian said. “Our seniors don’t want to go out on a loss. The only way to not do that is to win the state championship — and that’s all we’re looking at right now.”