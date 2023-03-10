‘It's Flavor Time’: Stewart's Shops Debuting Several New Ice Cream Flavors Throughout Spring

Popular convenience store chain Stewart’s Shops is ushering in the changing of the seasons with several new flavors of ice cream.

The company announced that beginning Monday, March 6, it will debut a new spring flavor of ice cream each week. The promotion will include five new flavors, plus one returning “fan favorite.”

Strawberry Sunrise Sherbet was the first flavor released. Described as “the perfect combination of delicate sweet and sour,” it consists of a refreshing pairing of lemonade and strawberry sherbet swirls.

The following flavors will be released in the coming weeks:

Brownie Points - Made with rich brownie batter ice cream with chocolate cookie crumb swirls and decadent brownie pieces, it’s “the perfect ice cream for brownie loves,” the company said.

Salted Caramel Cheesecake - Made up of salted caramel cheesecake ice cream with a salted caramel swirl and cheesecake pieces.

Peanut Butter Pie - Consisting of peanut butter flavored ice cream with a chocolate cookie crumb swirl and peanut butter cups.

Very Berry Shortcake - Described as a mascarpone ice cream with a mixed berry swirl and pound cake pieces, it “will have you ready for summer in no time,” the company said.

Daily Grind - For the coffee lovers, this one consists of coffee ice cream ribboned with a marshmallow swirl and fudge coated espresso pieces.

“Hurry in and enjoy one of these new flavors in a cone, sundae, milkshake, or a hand-packed pint while supplies last,” Stewart’s Shops said in a statement. "It's flavor time!"

Stewart’s Shops has dozens of locations across New York. Find out more on its website .