New York City, NY
Daily Voice

‘It's Flavor Time’: Stewart's Shops Debuting Several New Ice Cream Flavors Throughout Spring

By Michael Mashburn,

2 days ago

Popular convenience store chain Stewart’s Shops is ushering in the changing of the seasons with several new flavors of ice cream.

The company announced that beginning Monday, March 6, it will debut a new spring flavor of ice cream each week. The promotion will include five new flavors, plus one returning “fan favorite.”

Strawberry Sunrise Sherbet was the first flavor released. Described as “the perfect combination of delicate sweet and sour,” it consists of a refreshing pairing of lemonade and strawberry sherbet swirls.

The Strawberry Sunrise Sherbet, described as a refreshing pairing of lemonade and strawberry sherbet swirls.

Stewart's Shops

The following flavors will be released in the coming weeks:

Brownie Points - Made with rich brownie batter ice cream with chocolate cookie crumb swirls and decadent brownie pieces, it’s “the perfect ice cream for brownie loves,” the company said.

The Brownie Points, described as rich brownie batter ice cream with a chocolate cookie crumb swirl and decadent brownie pieces.

Stewart's Shops

Salted Caramel Cheesecake - Made up of salted caramel cheesecake ice cream with a salted caramel swirl and cheesecake pieces.

The Salted Caramel Cheesecake, made with salted caramel cheesecake ice cream with a salted caramel swirl and cheesecake pieces.

Stewart’s Shops

Peanut Butter Pie - Consisting of peanut butter flavored ice cream with a chocolate cookie crumb swirl and peanut butter cups.

The Peanut Butter Pie, made up of peanut butter flavored ice cream with a chocolate cookie crumb swirl and peanut butter cups.

Stewart’s Shops

Very Berry Shortcake - Described as a mascarpone ice cream with a mixed berry swirl and pound cake pieces, it “will have you ready for summer in no time,” the company said.

The Very Berry Shortcake, made with mascarpone ice cream with a mixed berry swirl and pound cake pieces.

Stewart’s Shops

Daily Grind - For the coffee lovers, this one consists of coffee ice cream ribboned with a marshmallow swirl and fudge coated espresso pieces.

The Daily Grind, made with coffee ice cream ribboned with a marshmallow swirl and fudge coated espresso pieces.

Stewart’s Shops

“Hurry in and enjoy one of these new flavors in a cone, sundae, milkshake, or a hand-packed pint while supplies last,” Stewart’s Shops said in a statement. "It's flavor time!"

Stewart’s Shops has dozens of locations across New York. Find out more on its website .

