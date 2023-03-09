Burien resident Gaylloyd Sisson goes ‘Down the Road a Piece’ to tell his stories

“Down the Road a Piece” is a fictional historical memoir written by Burien resident Joseph Gaylloyd Sisson.

The book follows the protagonist Gaylloyd, a 13-year-old African-American boy on an eye-opening family vacation to the Deep South in 1957. Living in San Diego with his parents and five brothers, Gaylloyd is a student at a private school and a Boy Scout, enjoying his diverse group of friends and the life his parents have worked so hard to build for him and his siblings.

As Gaylloyd’s family takes to the road, his confusion begins to mount when they pass through segregated states and Gaylloyd is confronted for the first time with the realities of Jim Crow laws, separate bathrooms, and Dixie flags. While his parents at first try to dodge Gaylloyd’s questions, a series of new experiences and traumatic events brings Gaylloyd’s anger and confusion to a fever pitch causing his father to explain the reality of the differences between the Deep South and the West Coast.