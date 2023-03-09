Open in App
Burien, WA
See more from this location?
B-Town (Burien) Blog

Burien resident Gaylloyd Sisson goes ‘Down the Road a Piece’ to tell his stories

By Alia Sinclair,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMejI_0lD56bcD00

Down the Road a Piece” is a fictional historical memoir written by Burien resident Joseph Gaylloyd Sisson.

The book follows the protagonist Gaylloyd, a 13-year-old African-American boy on an eye-opening family vacation to the Deep South in 1957. Living in San Diego with his parents and five brothers, Gaylloyd is a student at a private school and a Boy Scout, enjoying his diverse group of friends and the life his parents have worked so hard to build for him and his siblings.

As Gaylloyd’s family takes to the road, his confusion begins to mount when they pass through segregated states and Gaylloyd is confronted for the first time with the realities of Jim Crow laws, separate bathrooms, and Dixie flags. While his parents at first try to dodge Gaylloyd’s questions, a series of new experiences and traumatic events brings Gaylloyd’s anger and confusion to a fever pitch causing his father to explain the reality of the differences between the Deep South and the West Coast.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Burien, WA newsLocal Burien, WA
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Burien Councilmember responds to recent Letters about camping in Burien Town Square Park
Burien, WA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Stalker turns killer; shooting investigation drags on; bald eagle shot | Podcast
Redmond, WA1 day ago
Taste Edmonds to remain at Frances Anderson Playfield in 2023
Edmonds, WA2 days ago
FOUND DOG: At West Seattle Brewing Co. – March 10, 2023 11:30 pm
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Self-Serve Pub, The Redd Dog, to Open in Bellevue
Bellevue, WA1 day ago
Finding them a new home
Puyallup, WA3 days ago
A Clubhouse Streamer And Her Husband Were Killed By A Listener Who’d Been Harassing Her, Police Said
Redmond, WA11 hours ago
Tom Hanks coming to Seattle to discuss new book
Seattle, WA2 days ago
20′ Tiny House Packs In Appliances, Is Priced Affordably
Puyallup, WA19 hours ago
Plan for I-5 and SR 7 daytime ramp closures in Tacoma March 14-16
Tacoma, WA15 hours ago
North Thurston High School students share survey that shows they feel unsafe with nearby homeless camp
Lacey, WA2 days ago
1 injured in drive-by shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Tacoma police looking for alleged Victoria’s Secret retail thief
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Celebrate the groundbreaking of Sprinker Recreation Center’s new outdoor project
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Barista says alleged Peeping Tom struck again at coffee shop
Issaquah, WA2 days ago
Pierce County humane society looking for donations after 26 sick, injured kittens were brought in
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Pilot, plane disappear after departing Gig Harbor airport
Gig Harbor, WA2 days ago
Suspect steals $300 in cash from Port Orchard Girl Scout booth
Port Orchard, WA2 days ago
Luxe Eastlake penthouse with Lake Union views
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Only 1 lane open on Montlake Bridge this weekend
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Redmond podcast host, husband killed after suspected stalker breaks in
Redmond, WA2 days ago
Driver of deadly hit-and-run of Navy Veteran also wanted for shoplifting minutes before incident
Federal Way, WA2 days ago
Barista worried about safety of others as serial 'Peeping Tom' continues to roam Issaquah
Issaquah, WA2 days ago
Nightly closure of 44th Ave W planned for Lynnwood light rail work starting March 13
Lynnwood, WA1 day ago
Traffic alert: Parts of SR 99, SR 520 & I-5 in Everett to close this weekend
Seattle, WA2 days ago
'My heart dropped:' Adaptive bike stolen from Marysville man in wheelchair
Marysville, WA2 days ago
Tanya Frazier's body was found just blocks from her Capitol Hill middle school in 1994. Who killed her?
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Families of double murder victims pleading for help to find the shooters
Kent, WA1 day ago
Corrections officers pushing back on proposed plan to close downtown Seattle jail
Seattle, WA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy