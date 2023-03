Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police say someone stole several street signs in Snyder County.

The suspect stole the signs from Lepley Road and Penns Drive in Monroe Township sometime on Feb. 27, according to Trooper S. Kuhns of PSP Selinsgrove.

The signs stolen include a stop sign, a 35 mph sign, a curve ahead sign, and a 10-ton weight sign. Total value of the signs stolen is $225.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.