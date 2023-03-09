Open in App
Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay Times

The Cure to play a Tampa show for the first time since 2008

By Gabrielle Calise,

3 days ago
Robert Smith, singer for The Cure, looks to other band members during their 2004 concert at the then-Ford Amphitheatre. [ JAY NOLAN | Times (2004) ]

It’s been 15 years since Robert Smith and company have made an appearance in Tampa.

Great news for local goths: The Cure is breaking its streak this summer, returning to Amalie Arena on June 29. It’s the same venue the band played the last time they were in town on June 11, 2008, back when it was called the St. Pete Times Forum.

The 30-stop North American tour, titled “Shows of a Lost World,” is in support of The Cure’s much-anticipated album, “Songs of a Lost World.” The Twilight Sad will open.

How to get tickets to The Cure in Tampa

Ticket sales will take place via Ticketmaster, and fans have until 11 a.m. March 13 to register as a Verified Fan via verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/thecure2023. Verified Fan sales begin March 15. Everyone else will have a chance to purchase tickets on March 17. Other than a tour stop at Hollywood Bowl, Ticketmaster is not selling platinum or dynamically priced tickets for this tour.

