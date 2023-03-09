Open in App
Morgantown, WV
MountaineerMaven

Huggins Comments on Boeheim's Retirement & Becoming Winningest Active Coach

By Schuyler Callihan,

3 days ago

Huggs moves to the top of the leaderboard.

The biggest news in college basketball yesterday came out of the ACC as Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim retired following their loss to Wake Forest in the ACC tournament.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins faced Boeheim seven times as the head coach at WVU, going just 1-6 in those meetings with four of those losses coming by five points or less.

Following WVU's win over Texas Tech on Wednesday, Huggins talked about Boeheim's decision to retire.

"Well, honestly, I'm surprised. He's a basketball die-hard. He was coaching when I was playing and we talk about that occasionally. I made two free throws to put 'em away, so we talk about that occasionally. He's an absolutely great guy. He's a fun guy to be around. I think a lot people misunderstand what a really good guy he is and his humor. He's had an absolutely incredible career from player at Syracuse to what he's done, what he's won. That's hard to do. And that's hard to stay at the top."

Now that Boeheim has retired, this moves Huggins to the top as the winningest active head coach in college basketball.

"Honestly, I don't think about those things unless I come in here and listen to you guys," Huggins said. "I mean, I don't know. My dad was a coach. My dad was probably the most successful coach in the history of Ohio basketball and he never really pay any attention. He didn't care. It means I'm old, I guess. Getting older anyway."

Huggins aims to collect win No. 936 later on today when his squad faces No. 1 seed Kansas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. EST.

