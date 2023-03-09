Open in App
Winter Haven, FL
See more from this location?
WFLA

Polk County school bus attendant pinned child down, hit him with belt 9 times: police

By Rachel Tucker,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLM1V_0lD4yHhJ00

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County school bus attendant was arrested after allegedly hitting an 11-year-old student with a belt last year.

Loni Covington, 33, was accused of striking the boy on Nov. 15, 2022, after his grandmother reported the incident, according to a release from the Winter Haven Police Department.

The grandmother told police that her three grandchildren ride the same bus and described multiple instances of alleged physical contact with the attendant. One child said “Miss Loni” grabbed her by the wrists and snatched something out of her hand. The 11-year-old said the attendant “flicked him on the ear and neck,” in a separate incident, according to the release.

Delays persist on I-4 after vehicle fire in Polk County

The three children also reported being made to share a seat that was only designed to hold two people.

Detectives said the Nov. 15 incident began because the boy was standing up while the bus was moving. Covington told police he “talked back to her” when she asked him to sit down. She then told another student to take off their belt and hand it to her, according to the release.

Winter Haven police said Covington sat on top of the 11-year-old and hit him nine times. Covington claimed the belt hit the floor and the back of the seat, but could not recall if it made contact with the child. Police said video from the bus confirmed the belt struck the boy nine times.

“This is unacceptable behavior for anyone who works with children,” The Polk County School Board wrote in a statement. “We appreciate the Winter Haven Police Department for conducting a thorough investigation and helping us protect our students.”

Covington was arrested and charged with felony child abuse without bodily harm.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Polk County, FL newsLocal Polk County, FL
Man Arrested In Polk County For Deadly Ruskin Shooting
Ruskin, FL10 hours ago
Polk County deputies help couple deliver baby on side of Lakeland road
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
Mom gives birth in car 6 minutes after leaving for Lakeland hospital
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested, allegedly shot friend during fishing trip in Hillsborough Co., deputies say
Ruskin, FL10 hours ago
Man arrested for fire that destroyed 4 homes in Pasco County, deputies say
Holiday, FL15 hours ago
Pinellas County deputy shot, suspect killed in shooting, officials say
Saint Petersburg, FL6 hours ago
56-year-old man accused of shooting, killing his friend at Ruskin home during fishing trip
Ruskin, FL9 hours ago
Pasco County deputies searching for missing endangered 44-year-old woman
Hudson, FL4 hours ago
86-year-old Clearwater man arrested in deadly hit-and-run, deputies say
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
Florida teacher ‘entered into a romantic relationship’ with a student: Deputies
Riverview, FL10 hours ago
Texas man killed after head-on crash in Hillsborough County
Haines City, FL11 hours ago
Deputies locate missing teen last seen in New Port Richey
New Port Richey, FL1 day ago
Polk County man stole van, fled deadly I-4 crash, FHP says
Auburndale, FL2 days ago
Police: Central Florida school bus attendant hit 11-year-old with belt 9 times
Winter Haven, FL3 days ago
Hillsborough deputies investigating homicide after man dies from gunshot wound in Ruskin
Ruskin, FL1 day ago
Florida Woman Charged With Meth After Falling Asleep At 7-Eleven With Gun On Her Lap
Brooksville, FL2 days ago
Hudson man sues HCSO for false arrest, racial profiling
Hudson, FL2 days ago
Boy, 4, dies after being shot at Kissimmee home
Kissimmee, FL2 days ago
Kissimmee boy, 4 who accidentally shot and killed himself remembered as ‘happiest baby alive’
Kissimmee, FL2 days ago
Winter Haven middle school student arrested for stabbing classmate, deputies say
Winter Haven, FL4 days ago
Reward Increased For Info In October Apartment Shooting Death Of 17-Year-Old In Lakeland
Lakeland, FL3 days ago
Crash slows traffic on Florida Turnpike in Osceola County, FHP says
Kissimmee, FL1 day ago
20-year-old arrested after credit union customer killed in East Tampa shooting
Tampa, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy