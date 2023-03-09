CMPD is giving away free steering wheel locks to owners of these cars. How to get one

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is giving away free steering wheel locks to owners of certain vehicles in an attempt to curb an increase in car thefts in the city, the department announced Wednesday.

Charlotte residents who own Hyundai and Kia vehicles can get their free lock from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at First Baptist Church-West, 1801 Oaklawn Ave., CMPD said.

“The locks will aid in the continued efforts to halt the nationwide trend of auto-thefts impacting these cars,” the department wrote on social media.

CMPD’s end-of-year report showed vehicle thefts in Charlotte increased by 20% from 2021 to 2022, the Charlotte Observer reported previously. Kias and Hyundais made up eight out of every 10 vehicles stolen in 2022, with officials saying the uptick was connected to a TikTok trend.

The locks to be distributed Saturday were provided by Hyundai, CMPD said, and “can be used on all Hyundai vehicles and some Kia models.”

“Supplies are limited,” the department noted in its announcement.

CMPD also encouraged Hyundai and Kia owners to reach out to local dealerships for information on “free anti-theft software updates.”

CMPD Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where: First Baptist Church-West, 1801 Oaklawn Ave., Charlotte, NC 28216