Early Addition: Cruising through the Korean DMZ on Google Street View

By James Ramsay,

3 days ago
Good Thursday morning in New York City, where Skrillex Week was a success. Here's what's happening:

  • After a judge agreed with Uber's lawsuit and blocked a planned raise for app-based drivers, the city's Taxi and Limousine Commission went and voted yesterday to increase drivers' already-scheduled, pegged-to-inflation raise, boosting their pay rate 9% since the start of the year.
  • Lower Manhattan is set to host dueling rallies this morning over a proposed citywide menthol cigarette ban , with activists including Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, on the anti-ban side and the NAACP supporting the ban.
  • New Jersey's attorney general told a judge yesterday that the state no longer plans to immediately appeal a ruling that blocked parts of the state's new gun restrictions — meaning that, for now, people can continue to legally carry guns at parks, beaches, casinos, bars, restaurants and Sunday schools, among other places.
  • Julia Fox's dad and brother were arrested at their Upper East Side apartment yesterday for allegedly possessing ghost guns and supplies to make narcotics.
  • In recognition of the 70th anniversary of the armistice between North and South Korea, Google put the DMZ on Street View .
  • Donald Trump is publishing a book, called Letters to Trump , that'll include 150 letters sent to him by famous people including Oprah, Kim Jong-un, Mario Cuomo, Princess Diana, Regis Philbin and others.
  • The Chicago-based balloon company that made most of the giant "Scabby the Rat" inflatables is being sold and likely won't keep making them. (The company also happened to be owned by Trump supporters who did not have a unionized workforce.)
  • Dudes love Master and Commander .
  • And finally, to each their own:
