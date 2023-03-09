Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
YourErie

Hearing on train derailment in Washington D.C.

By Anna Marsick,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shUVO_0lD4xAU100

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKBN)- On Thursday, a hearing will be held in Washington, D.C. on East Palestine’s train derailment.

The hearing is happening at 10:00 a.m.

Late-season winter storm moving into the area: How much snow you can expect

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will address the environmental and public health threats from the derailment and chemical release.

Some of those testifying today include EPA officials and Senators JD Vance and Sherrod Brown. Norfolk Southern’s CEO, Alan Shaw, is also expected to speak.

He released prepared remarks on Wednesday, saying he is deeply sorry for the impact of the derailment.

The railroad also announced plans to improve safety. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York says this is not enough.

“You don’t need a full investigation to understand that when rail companies willingly neglect safety, safety upgrades, push for looser regulations, and lay off workers, they’re asking for disaster,” Shumer said.

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will address the environmental and public health threats from the derailment and chemical release.

Missing Boardman woman found

Some of those testifying today include Norfolk Southern’s CEO, EPA officials and Senators JD Vance and Sherrod Brown. Senator Vance has called the East Palestine Train derailment a failure of all levels of government.

“I think unfortunately the people of East Palestine have been made to suffer because of it. And you have a lot of federal officials basically dropping into East Palestine telling residents that everything is fine when the residents on the ground don’t feel like everything’s fine,” said Vance.” said Senator J.D. Vance.

The committee said they are ready to get to the facts to ensure this never happens again.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington, DC newsLocal Washington, DC
Nearly Three Dozen Senate Democrats Join GOP Senators To Block D.C. ‘Crime Bill’
Washington, DC3 days ago
House Democrat says ‘heads should roll’ at White House over Biden’s support to nix DC crime bill
Washington, DC9 days ago
West Virginia brothers who brought bats to the US Capitol on January 6 sentenced
Washington, DC17 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Aches, rashes and fear: Trauma remains after Ohio derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Human hand found by man walking dog in NYC; investigators find out who it belonged to
New York City, NY1 day ago
Norfolk Southern’s call to burn derailed train cars ‘jaw-dropping’, Senate hears
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Norfolk Southern CEO won’t support railway safety bill
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
‘I’m terribly sorry,’ Norfolk Southern CEO tells senators
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Biden fires Trump-appointed Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton after alleged misconduct, White House says
Washington, DC27 days ago
Capitol cops say they couldn’t get physical with rioters as new ‘QAnon Shaman’ video reveals hands-off approach
Washington, DC6 days ago
Senators Cantwell and Murray announce over $8.75 million for Bellingham, Pullman, Spokane airports
Spokane, WA4 hours ago
6-year-old and 9-year-old hospitalized after apartment fire in Southeast DC
Washington, DC3 days ago
Senate Bill 150 passes the Senate
Lexington, KY24 days ago
First test results show PA groundwater near Ohio train derailment is not contaminated
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Senators question safety measures at Norfolk Southern during Senate hearing
East Palestine, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy