City to sell unused generator stored at Cotton Mill site

City Council recently approved selling an unused generator that is currently stored at the former Elizabeth City Cotton Mill — in part, officials said, because the property is about to be sold.

City officials also discussed using the proceeds to offset the high cost of diesel fuel needed to operate the Electric Department’s other load management generators.

The property where the generator is stored is owned by Elizabeth City Cotton Mills, LLC. Tax records show the 8.5-acre parcel is assessed at $753,400.

As of last week, county records indicate that the property has not changed hands. Several local officials also said they were not aware of any sale plans by the property’s owners.

Electric Department Superintendent Bob Vannoy told City Council on Feb. 13 that the city received an offer of $135,000 for the generator, which is now in storage. Vannoy, who retired last week, also said the city will have to move the unused generator from its current location.

The generator is currently stored at the former Cotton Mill property on Hughes Boulevard and Vannoy said the city needs to move it when the “Cotton Mill sells.” The Electric Department has not used the generator since 2019.

“I have nowhere to put the generator once it has to be moved,” Vannoy said. “It’s depreciated enough now that it’s not really advantageous for us to keep. The more time we wait the less value it has.”

The city uses the generators for load maintenance, which is when the electric department produces its own electricity during periods of high energy demand.

The city budgeted $25,000 for diesel for load management in the current fiscal year that ends June 30 but Vannoy said on Feb. 13 that the city has already spent $38,000. He said peak shave generators were budgeted $70,000 but $65,000 has been spent and the city has around $80,000 in additional scheduled deliveries of diesel.

“I’d like to sell the generator and use that $135,000 to cover my fuel costs,” Vannoy said. “We had a flat budget from last (fiscal) year, so I was allowed the same amount of money in my budget for fuel for this year. But as we all know fuel costs went up. This would prevent me from overrunning my budget.’’

Councilor Johnson Biggs asked Vannoy where the money for the diesel would come from if the proceeds from the generator were not used.

“You would have to do some magic, I guess,” Vannoy said. “I have to have the fuel, I don’t know.”

Councilor Johnnie Walton said there is no reason that the city should keep a generator that it is not using and has no plans for in the future.

“To me, it’s a no-brainer,” Walton said.