Open in App
Elizabeth City, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Daily Advance

City to sell unused generator stored at Cotton Mill site

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTpEx_0lD4w5P600

City Council recently approved selling an unused generator that is currently stored at the former Elizabeth City Cotton Mill — in part, officials said, because the property is about to be sold.

City officials also discussed using the proceeds to offset the high cost of diesel fuel needed to operate the Electric Department’s other load management generators.

The property where the generator is stored is owned by Elizabeth City Cotton Mills, LLC. Tax records show the 8.5-acre parcel is assessed at $753,400.

As of last week, county records indicate that the property has not changed hands. Several local officials also said they were not aware of any sale plans by the property’s owners.

Electric Department Superintendent Bob Vannoy told City Council on Feb. 13 that the city received an offer of $135,000 for the generator, which is now in storage. Vannoy, who retired last week, also said the city will have to move the unused generator from its current location.

The generator is currently stored at the former Cotton Mill property on Hughes Boulevard and Vannoy said the city needs to move it when the “Cotton Mill sells.” The Electric Department has not used the generator since 2019.

“I have nowhere to put the generator once it has to be moved,” Vannoy said. “It’s depreciated enough now that it’s not really advantageous for us to keep. The more time we wait the less value it has.”

The city uses the generators for load maintenance, which is when the electric department produces its own electricity during periods of high energy demand.

The city budgeted $25,000 for diesel for load management in the current fiscal year that ends June 30 but Vannoy said on Feb. 13 that the city has already spent $38,000. He said peak shave generators were budgeted $70,000 but $65,000 has been spent and the city has around $80,000 in additional scheduled deliveries of diesel.

“I’d like to sell the generator and use that $135,000 to cover my fuel costs,” Vannoy said. “We had a flat budget from last (fiscal) year, so I was allowed the same amount of money in my budget for fuel for this year. But as we all know fuel costs went up. This would prevent me from overrunning my budget.’’

Councilor Johnson Biggs asked Vannoy where the money for the diesel would come from if the proceeds from the generator were not used.

“You would have to do some magic, I guess,” Vannoy said. “I have to have the fuel, I don’t know.”

Councilor Johnnie Walton said there is no reason that the city should keep a generator that it is not using and has no plans for in the future.

“To me, it’s a no-brainer,” Walton said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Underwater wastewater pipe damaged by tugboat anchor near Great Bridge Lock in Chesapeake
Chesapeake, VA1 day ago
Vessel anchor causes force main failure at Great Bridge Lock in Chesapeake
Chesapeake, VA1 day ago
NC Catch Summit aims to bust seafood myths
Nags Head, NC14 hours ago
Mayor says $130 million Hampton build would help meet growing housing needs
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Outer Banks Brewing Station is sold
Nags Head, NC3 days ago
NC Catch Summit, Outer Banks Feast will be held March 20 in Nags Head
Nags Head, NC1 day ago
Hampton woman scrambling as emergency SNAP benefits end March 31
Hampton, VA2 days ago
Grand opening: Ollie's coming to Newport News
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting memorial moved to storage
Chesapeake, VA2 days ago
Local women's shelter seeking donations
Virginia Beach, VA3 days ago
Man attempts to cash fraudulent check at VB bank before fleeing
Virginia Beach, VA3 days ago
Train coming from Newport News derails and catches fire in Summers Co., West Virginia
Newport News, VA4 days ago
Portsmouth Police seize drugs, firearms during flea market pot shop bust
Portsmouth, VA3 days ago
Armed robber targets Tropical Smoothie in Newport News
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Virginia Beach bakery's security cam shows person breaking in, stealing tip jar
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Tractor-trailer flees after striking power pole in Suffolk
Suffolk, VA3 days ago
Police: 2 killed outside Newport News apartment complex
Newport News, VA2 days ago
More than 40 people detained at Portsmouth marijuana 'pop-up' market
Portsmouth, VA3 days ago
Chesapeake City Council member indicted on felony charge
Chesapeake, VA5 days ago
Juvenile injured following hit-and-run in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Georgia woman sentenced for $5.8 million COVID-19 disaster relief fraud conspiracy
Hampton, VA3 days ago
Virginia woman arrested in Rodanthe on drug-related charges
Rodanthe, NC2 days ago
Navy veteran's Portsmouth business to revitalize gun barrel of USS Iowa
Portsmouth, VA3 days ago
2 hurt when car crashes into Peninsula Health Center building in Newport News
Newport News, VA3 days ago
NC landowners find lifesaving hero’s forgotten gravesite
Jarvisburg, NC4 days ago
Tractor-trailer strikes parked trailer on I-664, leads to deadly crash: Trooper
Chesapeake, VA2 days ago
Bond denied for suspect in quadruple-shooting outside Legacy Lounge in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
UPDATE: Man killed in I-64 crash in Chesapeake between two tractor-trailers identified
Chesapeake, VA2 days ago
Suspect in deadly Hardee’s shooting denied bond
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy