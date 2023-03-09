Open in App
Patterson, CA
FOX40

Victims identified in Stanislaus County triple fatal collision

3 days ago

(KTXL) — On Thursday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the three people that were killed in a vehicle collision outside of Patterson on Monday.

Maria Cruz Alvarez, 58, Jesus Vega Cruz, 26 and Armando Vega, 56, all of Patterson were in the 2012 Dodge SUV that collided with a 2020 Ram pickup truck driven by Mario Estrada of Crows Landing.

The California Highway Patrols report of the crash states that the SUV was traveling southbound on Elm Avenue, approaching Orange Avenue, when Estrada failed to yield the right of way.

Estrada drove in front of the SUV and was struck on the drivers side, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and come to rest on their drivers sides.

Estrada and his passenger Amy Gaspar of Ceres sustained minor injuries, according to the CHP.

There has been no update from the initial investigation if drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the crash.

