Wichita, KS
KSN News

Wichita State’s run in AAC ends in the semifinals

By Ryan Newton,

3 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNW) – A Houston fourth-quarter surge and turnovers put an end to Wichita State’s run in the American Athletic Conference Championship with a 72-64 loss Wednesday night in the semifinals.

Wichita State (18-14) came up one game shy of the title game and now awaits its postseason fate. The Shockers will be in the conversation for a WNIT berth.

Curtessia Dean scored a team-high 15 points and Trajata Colbert added 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go with seven rebounds. Shamaryah Duncan had an all-around game, finishing with 13 points and eight rebounds, while chasing around Houston’s top scorers all night long on the defensive end.

Jane Asinde logged seven points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals before fouling out. Her eight rebounds give her 300 for the season, making her just the fifth Shocker to record 300 or more rebounds in a single season.

In the first meeting, which happened exactly one week ago, the game was decided in the turnover battle. Wichita State committed 22 in round one, and 21 Wednesday. Houston turned those miscues into 19 points.

Wichita State shot 46% overall and 5-of-11 from beyond the arc on 18 assists. The Cougars only had 10 turnovers and shot 43%.

