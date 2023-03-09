Open in App
Santa Fe, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe city council delays vote on obelisk replacement

By Isaac Cruz,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqFTL_0lD4qOA400

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe city council is once again delaying a vote on the redesign of the controversial obelisk on the plaza. The city had deferred the vote for months, while waiting on a survey that asked the public what should be done with what was left of the obelisk.

Santa Fe councilors talk about redesigning controversial obelisk

People waited until late in the evening to voice their opinions at the meeting. Some argued the monument is a piece of history, and the statues that used to be there should be taken to the New Mexico history museum. The council decided to table the vote until they hold a special meeting for the replacement, or until the next council meeting scheduled in three weeks.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Santa Fe Animal Shelter takes part in ‘Tour for Life’ adoption event
Santa Fe, NM6 hours ago
UNM selected as location to study pedestrian safety
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
What’s happening around New Mexico Mar. 10 – Mar. 16
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Mexico firefighters, friends shave heads for fundraiser
Rio Rancho, NM5 hours ago
Businesses could get up to $50k through ABQ Tourism Grant Program
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Philanthropic Educational Organization holds concert as scholarship fundraiser
Albuquerque, NM3 hours ago
Albuquerque Inspector General: Buying turf for Rio Rancho Events Center violated state rules
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
New Mexico seeks limits on release of police body-cam video
Santa Fe, NM2 days ago
Homeless camps forced to move from the Animas River
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque Walmart closing called 'infuriating' and 'scary'
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Visitors say Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza needs upkeep
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Los Ranchos Art Market welcomes visitors on windy Saturday
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Albuquerque spends thousands on homeless encampment clean-ups
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Broadmoor Blvd. residents worried about four-plex development
Rio Rancho, NM2 days ago
Renter Protections for New Mexicans
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
It’s Pothole Palooza in Santa Fe
Santa Fe, NM4 days ago
Southwest Albuquerque house fire declared a ‘total loss’
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
First girl’s high school champions honored by New Mexico Activities Association
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Pair charged in 2021 Albuquerque robbery-turned-murder
Albuquerque, NM7 hours ago
Community says park by West Mesa HS is becoming a problem
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Recycling building fire quickly extinguished
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
One person hospitalized after SE Albuquerque shooting
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
House fire in southwest Albuquerque near bosque
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
UNM plans to redevelop University and Central property
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
No Soccer on Ice Rink, Mayor Says
Santa Fe, NM3 days ago
Four ‘underprepared’ hikers rescued on the La Luz trail
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Site of Bernalillo County deputy-involved shooting has past of other crime issues
Albuquerque, NM1 hour ago
Albuquerque police warn of uptick in Westside shootings
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
New development could soon be coming to ABQ’s Downtown
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy