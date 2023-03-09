Someone You Should Know: A love of labor for the greater good

Minot, N.D. – The life of volunteerism started off very different for Keli and Kristi Rosselli-Sullivan, but it is also what brought these two women together.

Keli and Kristi (Souris Valley United Way ad campaign) , “We all have just one life to live, and in order to live that, we must live united.”

Keli’s desire to help others started while helping at a homeless shelter in Chicago.

She met a woman who was beyond grateful for help when she came to the shelter for a third time.

“That just really tugged at my heartstrings and I thought, ‘wow, more people should do this.’ I want to do this because it feels good. It feels good to help somebody and you know, they they feel impacted by that,” Keli said.

From that point on, helping others became a part of who she was, and she brought that desire back to Minot when she returned in 2011.

“Here I am,” Keli exclaimed. “Big champion for Minot, our community, the people here and I’m very, very proud to be from here.”

The same can be said for Kristi, who strives to help the community thrive and prosper.

“It hits home because this is home,” Kristi stated, “and this is this is where I’m from.”

The desire to help her community started while Kristi was working as a store manager at Starbucks.

She was sent to work on a coffee farm in Costa Rica where she helped to rebuild a school, improving the lives of many children.

“That really stuck with me,” she shared. “and so when I came back to Minot, it was ‘what can I do to get more involved,’ and it just hasn’t stopped and it just continues to go.”

Kristi and Keli met while serving on the YWCA board in Minot.

Keli hadn’t realized the extent of homelessness, poverty and abuse that existed in her hometown and state.

“In Minot things are real,” Kristi stated. “Homelessness is real, hunger is real, child abuse is real, you know. Domestic disputes, it’s real.”

Over the Edge was the YWCA’s biggest fundraiser, helping many women and children in need.

Keli and Kristi have been involved in a wide variety of non-profits and fundraisers over the years, including Souris Valley United Way, Community Rocks, Dancing with the Special Stars, PRIDE, Game Changers, local service clubs and more.

But in the midst of all the time they give, they still make time for one another.

“It can be hard but but we do, you know, we know that’s important,” Keli said. “And this is something we do together, and that makes our relationship stronger.””

And this labor of love is far from complete.

“We have a lot of work to do in Minot,” Kristi acknowledged. “And you know, it’s bigger than the two of us. It’s bigger than Minot in some aspects. And I think, you know, if you can give an hour a month back, that’s an hour more than maybe you’re giving back the month before.”

Keli and Kristi Rosselli-Sullivan are two people you should know.

Keli and Krisi served as co-chairs for the 2022/2023 Souris Valley United Way campaign season.

The 2022 goal was to raise $800,000, and they nearly achieved that goal.

Including in-kind donations, the total raised was $745,974.39.

After such success, they were asked back to co-chair the 2023/24 season

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.